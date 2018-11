World Diabetes Day is on November 14, so here we will discuss how bitter gourd juice is good for diabetes and weight loss. As we all know that if we consume more sugar then it may cause obesity which might lead to diabetes later on Nowadays, diabetes is more like an epidemic. However, most of us still believe that over-consumption of sugar can lead to diabetes. But we all should know that if there is a family history then the risk of suffering from type 2 diabetes increases. Though, eating a lot of products can indirectly increase the risk. But bitter gourd juice works wonderfully to prevent diabetes.

Bitter gourd or Karela is also known as bitter melon and it is basically a fruit. For many decades it is used for various medicinal purposes. The juice of bitter gourd is the best natural medicine for diabetes. And drinking the juice early in the morning on an empty stomach helps to lower the blood sugar levels and reduces the possibility of diabetes. And other health complications related to diabetes like heart disease, high cholesterol, weight gain, high blood pressure, and so on.

Bitter gourd juice contains loads of important nutrients, such as magnesium, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. Being an excellent source of dietary fibre, bitter gourd also contains twice the potassium, calcium, and beta-carotene levels. Anti-diabetic properties in bitter gourd help reduce blood sugar levels in diabetic patients.

How to make bitter gourd juice for diabetes?

Ingredients:

1 to 2 fresh bitter gourds

Half lime

Half teaspoon turmeric powder

A pinch of salt

Method: You need to wash the bitter gourd and peel off the skin. Then slice the bitter gourd, take out the seeds and the rind. Take a bowl of water and add half a teaspoon of salt into it. Soak the bitter gourd in the water for about 10 minutes. After that, you need to take out the bitter gourd pieces and put them into a juicer. Add water to it. Pour the juice into a glass, add salt, lime juice and turmeric, stir well. If you want to decrease the tartness then you can even add a pinch of black pepper and ginger.