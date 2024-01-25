How Frequently Should An Individual Go For Full-Body Checkups?

What should be your focus during your whole-body checkups?

Prevention is better than cure! Therefore, preventive or annual health check-ups have become an essential and inherent part of the health policies of most developed countries. Many diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer, show no symptoms in their initial stages. If diagnosed early, such diseases can be treated and controlled, giving a better prognosis. It would be best to undergo routine medical testing from a certain age. Regular medical check-ups can identify your risk factors, which differ for different individuals. It can help you modify your lifestyle and dietary habits and prevent health problems in the future.

WHEN SHOULD I GO FOR HEALTH CHECKUPS?

It is recommended that all individuals between the ages of 20 and 30 years should get at least one baseline basic health check. It should be repeated every five years.

For ages 30-40 years, health checks should be done every three years. At 40-50 years, if you are healthy, you can check up every two years. All individuals above 50 years are recommended yearly checks.

General recommendations regarding this type of check-up frequency vary according to age and personal situation. It is advisable for those with risk factors that must be monitored more closely than half-yearly or annual checks are necessary.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN A GENERAL CHECK UP?

You will undergo a comprehensive general physical examination starting with your height, weight, body mass index, pulse, blood pressure and overall health parameters.

A general health check-up includes clinical history in which the doctor collects personal data, such as past medical history --illnesses, hospitalizations, previous surgical procedures, and allergies. It also includes type of diet, vaccination status, sports habits, exercise, medication use, and family history and occupational hazard exposure.

Then, general examination, like skin examination, examining your joints, back, and abdomen, checking for nodules, lumps, etc. The doctor will ask for basic diagnostic tests, such as blood tests, x-rays, ultrasound, urine, and perhaps stool tests, considering your specific situation, such as risk factors, past medical history, etc. Obesity is the precursor for all lifestyle-related diseases and is only the tip of the iceberg.

Blood Tests That You Can Consider

Complete blood counts-help evaluate for anaemia and infections. Vitamin checks also assess anaemia type, including serum iron profile, serum ferritin and folate levels. You may be asked to check post-prandial levels in case of suspected or preexisting diabetes. HBA1C, or glycosylated haemoglobin, is an essential indicator of diabetic control. It measures the average glucose levels for the last three months.

(The above inputs have been medically verified by Dr Namrita Singh, Associate Director, Department of Internal Medicine, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)