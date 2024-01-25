How Frequently Should An Individual Go For Full-Body Checkups?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Prevention is better than cure! Therefore, preventive or annual health check-ups have become an essential and inherent part of the health policies of most developed countries. Many diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer, show no symptoms in their initial stages. If diagnosed early, such diseases can be treated and controlled, giving a better prognosis. It would be best to undergo routine medical testing from a certain age. Regular medical check-ups can identify your risk factors, which differ for different individuals. It can help you modify your lifestyle and dietary habits and prevent health problems in the future.
You will undergo a comprehensive general physical examination starting with your height, weight, body mass index, pulse, blood pressure and overall health parameters.
Complete blood counts-help evaluate for anaemia and infections. Vitamin checks also assess anaemia type, including serum iron profile, serum ferritin and folate levels. You may be asked to check post-prandial levels in case of suspected or preexisting diabetes. HBA1C, or glycosylated haemoglobin, is an essential indicator of diabetic control. It measures the average glucose levels for the last three months.
(The above inputs have been medically verified by Dr Namrita Singh, Associate Director, Department of Internal Medicine, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)
