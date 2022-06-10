How Effective Is Stem Cell Therapy For Epilepsy?

Let's learn everything about epilepsy and stem cell therapy by Regenerative Medicine Researcher Dr Pradeep Mahajan.

Epilepsy (fits/seizures) occurs due to abnormal activity in the brain. It's one of the most typical nervous system abnormalities, affecting about 50 million people worldwide. Although there are several drugs to treat the condition, many patients are now developing resistance due to the need for newer treatments to control seizures. Epilepsy affects the life quality of patients. There is also a social stigma regarding the disease in low and middle-income countries. For this reason, many patients do not undergo regular treatment, although the condition can be managed well if appropriately treated.

When Do Seizures Occur?

Seizures occur due to excessive electrical activity in brain cells sudden sparks or bursts of current between the brain cells and connections. Due to this, patients experience jerky movements or even a brief lapse of attention (a daydreaming state).

Causes Of Epilepsy

Sometimes, the attacks can be prolonged and occur multiple times daily. The causes of epilepsy are various trauma/head injury, stroke, specific congenital brain malformations, infections, tumours, etc. Treatment predominantly targets the cause. The chief issue is that conventional treatments need to be continued for a prolonged period and often are associated with side effects.

Epilepsy And Stem Cell Therapy

"I believe in and have studied extensively about regenerative therapies," says Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, StemRx Bioscience Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Navi Mumbai. In addition, certain cells in our body have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects. Thus, Regenerative Medicine proposes using such cells to target the pathology of epilepsy.

Conclusion

It must be understood that epilepsy is not a mental health condition. Minimally invasive, safe, and effective treatment is possible through a Regenerative Medicine approach by using cells and growth factors from a patient's body, the results of which can be maintained over more extended periods without side effects. The life of patients with epilepsy can be enhanced, thus enabling them to lead independent lives.

