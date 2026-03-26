How effective is bariatric surgery for weight loss? Find out who benefits the most

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Obesity not only ruins figure but it has now turned into a major health issue which can lead to numerous diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and joint-related pains. People make different attempts to slim down, including exercise and yoga. Additionally some even go to the extent of starving to lose weight yet they still fail. In such cases you can opt for bariatric surgery which is becoming popular and has helped many celebrities to lose weight.
If you are dealing with obesity and wish to lose some weight then you may address the condition with bariatric surgery. Many believe that this surgery is the shortcut to weight loss but this is a big myth. It is important to note that weight loss is not achieved easily simply with surgery because it takes strict discipline. Bariatric surgery is a serious medical operation and weight loss is only achieved after taking all the precautions required.
Bariatric surgery is the process of shrinking the stomach and changing the digestive process. This enables one to consume less food and therefore regulate their weight. However this does not imply that weight loss will happen automatically once surgery is done. To see significant changes post-surgery it is important to control diet. After undergoing surgery it is non-negotiable to maintain a strict diet by starting with a liquid diet and soft food, while you gradually resume normal food. Unless the patient is careful the intended outcomes might not be achieved.
Lifestyle changes are also required to lose weight after bariatric surgery such as:
It is important to note that not everyone needs bariatric surgery. Here are some eligibility criteria to have weight loss surgery:
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information