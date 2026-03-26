How effective is bariatric surgery for weight loss? Find out who benefits the most

People try many methods to lose weight some even go through surgery but it is important to consult a doctor before taking any major steps in regard to your health.

Obesity not only ruins figure but it has now turned into a major health issue which can lead to numerous diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and joint-related pains. People make different attempts to slim down, including exercise and yoga. Additionally some even go to the extent of starving to lose weight yet they still fail. In such cases you can opt for bariatric surgery which is becoming popular and has helped many celebrities to lose weight.

What is bariatric surgery?

If you are dealing with obesity and wish to lose some weight then you may address the condition with bariatric surgery. Many believe that this surgery is the shortcut to weight loss but this is a big myth. It is important to note that weight loss is not achieved easily simply with surgery because it takes strict discipline. Bariatric surgery is a serious medical operation and weight loss is only achieved after taking all the precautions required.

How does bariatric surgery work?

Bariatric surgery is the process of shrinking the stomach and changing the digestive process. This enables one to consume less food and therefore regulate their weight. However this does not imply that weight loss will happen automatically once surgery is done. To see significant changes post-surgery it is important to control diet. After undergoing surgery it is non-negotiable to maintain a strict diet by starting with a liquid diet and soft food, while you gradually resume normal food. Unless the patient is careful the intended outcomes might not be achieved.

Changes in lifestyle are required

Lifestyle changes are also required to lose weight after bariatric surgery such as:

Try to stay physically active and exercise regularly to lose weight Eating a balanced diet is important particularly after the surgery Ensure to stay on a light diet until you feel better

Who is eligible to have bariatric surgery?

It is important to note that not everyone needs bariatric surgery. Here are some eligibility criteria to have weight loss surgery:

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People with a high BMI can consult with doctors to undergo the aforementioned surgery You can also get the assistance of this surgery in the event that you are unable to lose weight This is a surgery that is performed in cases of obesity caused by diabetes or high blood pressure

What are the advantages of bariatric surgery?