How Does Thyroid Affect The Skin? Know From A Doctor

VERIFIED

Know how to take care of your skin even if you have thyroid disorder. (Photo: Freepik)

According to Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, thyroid hormone is responsible for the health of the skin right from skin development in the embryo to the initiation and maintenance of hair growth and sebum production.

While thyroid plays an important role in regulating the body's metabolism, thyroid hormone malfunction affects virtually every system in the body. According to Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, the thyroid hormone is responsible for the health of the skin right from skin development in the embryo to the initiation and maintenance of hair growth and sebum production. "In cases where thyroid is overactive or underactive, it causes changes in the skin that can manifest into many problems," she said.

Hypothyroidism

It happens when there is an inadequate circulation of thyroid hormone in the body. It causes the following skin issues:

Myxoedema, which causes collagen separation and collagen degeneration, and affects the hair follicles.

Paleness of skin; it becomes thin and wrinkly.

The skin feels cooler because of narrowing of blood vessels.

Extreme skin dryness that may cause skin in the palms and feet to become thick and even cause cracks to develop.

Yellow discolouration of skin, especially of palms and soles.

Dry, brittle and coarse body hair with slow growth rate because of reduction of sebum.

Loss of eyebrows or madarosis.

Thin and brittle nails.

Slowed wound healing.

Lack of sweating.

Change in skin texture; skin becomes rough.

Hyperthyroidism

It happens when there is an overproduction of thyroid in the system. It leads to:

TRENDING NOW

Thinning of skin. The skin appears smooth, soft, thin, warm and moist. It can also cause redness of the face, elbows and even palms.

Non scaring alopecia or hair loss.

The nails have a concave contouring and look raised from the nail bed, a condition known as 'Plummer's nail'.

Visible capillary vessels under the skin.

Excessive sweating.

Thickening of skin because of Grave's disease.

Development of red or brown nodules on areas of calves, feet and shin.

Early greying of hair.

Hyperpigmentation

How should you take care of the skin?

Dr Kapoor said that the only right and best solution for minimising and treating skin conditions is to get the right treatment for thyroid. "This involves the correct diagnosis of the disease, taking regular medications, and making some lifestyle changes."

Depending on the issues you are facing -- and once the thyroid medications start -- the dermatologist will begin treatment. Some common methods used for thyroid skin troubles are:

Topical treatments like tretinoin, corticosteroids, kojic acid, hydroquinone, which calm the skin, reduce inflammation and hyperpigmentation.

Procedures such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion and laser treatments are used to improve skin appearance and boost collagen production.

Sun protection is essential to combat all skin issues. Sunscreen of SPF 30+++ or more is needed. Apply sunscreen every two to three hours to keep the skin protected, said the expert.

You may like to read

Apart from the aforementioned, do the following crucial things:

Moisturising and hydrating will help keep the dryness and flakiness away. Use a good quality tich emollient moisturiser. "Look for thicker creams, and not lotions. Ingredients like ceramides, glycerine, urea, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, dimeticone etc. Apply moisturiser as soon as you bathe and dry. Do not use alcohol-based products such as toners as they can worsen the conditions," said the doctor. Make sure you drink plenty of water and minimise consumption of alcohol and caffeine. Smoking also causes damage to the skin. Hot baths and showers can further dry out the skin. Use cool-to-warm water to bathe. Pat-dry instead of rubbing the skin, and apply moisturiser. Always prep the skin before putting on makeup. If thyroid has affected your eyebrows, include a brow pencil in your makeup routine. Make sure your hands and feet are dry before putting on gloves, socks and shoes. Talk to your doctor about hair and scalp treatments. Keep in mind biotin, B vitamins, etc., can mess up your thyroid test results; inform your dermatologist before taking any.