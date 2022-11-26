This is a zoonotic infection caused by a spirochete belonging to the genus Leptospira. Leptospirosis is ubiquitous and is resident in several animals, including rats, cattle, horses, and dogs. There are several different serovars of these leptospira, several of them being non-pathogenic to humans. Although the serovars vary with other population groups, those prevalent in Australia might not all be prevalent in India. Leptospira are shed in the urine of the infected animal into the environment. It can remain alive in stagnant and fresh water for up to 18 days. Therefore, the infection occurs more commonly in the rainy seasons, especially in tropical areas. Learn A-Z about Leptospirosis by Dr Saranya Narayan, Chief Technical Director & Microbiologist, Neuberg Diagnostics
How Does Leptospirosis Spread?
The leptospires are shed in these animals' urine into the environment. They are transmitted from here to humans who work, wade or walk through contaminated water, most usually through cracks in the skin of the feet. There are several other methods of transmission, too, such as:
Symptoms usually begin 4-5 days following the entry of the leptospira into the patient's bloodstream. The illness is typically biphasic. Then follows a period of improvement, after which most people recover. However, some people go through the second phase when the symptoms exacerbate.
Tests to rule out the concomitant disease with Typhoid, Dengue etc
Chest X-Ray
ECG
Treatment
In mild cases, Paracetamol: Antibiotics are usually not required as it is self-limiting most often. However, if needed to reduce the duration of leptospirosis, the antibiotics used are Doxycycline, Amoxycillin, Azithromycin or Clarithromycin.
More severe: Penicillin 6th hourly is the drug of choice in more severe cases, subject to allergies, followed by Intravenous Cephalosporins, Amoxycillin, Ampicillin or Erythromycin.