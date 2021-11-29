How Digital Health Start-ups Are Transforming The Healthcare Scenario In India

COVID-19 lockdown triggered a start-up boom in Digital Healthcare

When the COVID-19 lockdown started affecting our day-to-day requirements, emotional health, and fitness, digital healthcare came to our rescue.

Healthcare is one of the industries that is rapidly growing in the Indian market. Digital health-tech start-ups are emerging and replacing the traditional approach of treatment, which has changed the entire scenario of healthcare in India. Digital health care set-ups are coming with unconventional ideas that are creating breakthroughs and breaking traditional stigmas. The innovation in the sector also got accelerated when the lockdown started affecting day-to-day requirements, emotional health, fitness for people. These platforms are providing services in almost every domain of health and fitness. Right from getting mental health supervision to getting surgeries, booking, fitness etc., everything can be done digitally, sitting at the comfort of your homes.

Let's look at some of the healthcare start-ups that are helping transform the healthcare scenario in India.

GLAMYO

Glamyo is a multi-specialty healthcare start-up based in New Delhi that provides services like elective surgeries and cosmetic procedures. The brand provides people the convenience of round-the-clock assistance and aims at bettering the lives of common people with cost-effective and efficient services.

Health-kart

Based in Gurugram, Health-kart provides health products and services to help consumers achieve their fitness goals. The brand sells high-quality health supplements, fitness equipment, weight loss products, etc. Their products are delivered to the buyers through a combination of an online portal and 95 retail stores.

HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe is an Indian health-tech start-up that provides services like calorie tracking, fitness coaching, diet and workout plans, etc. HealthifyMe is a revolutionary app on a mission to transform billions of lives. It now also provides services in South East Asia and is presently the largest weight loss and fitness app in the market.

LISSUN

Lissun is a Gurugram-based mental health start-up that aims at normalizing mental health in the Indian subcontinent and also aims to integrate mental healthcare into primary healthcare. It has a chat bot-based user interface which makes it more comfortable and convenient for people to share their concerns without feeling judged. Lissun is removing the stigma when it comes to mental health, not just among its clients but also among its investors and stakeholders.

You may like to read

Avni

Avni is a female health-based start-up that works towards providing women with better female hygiene products, from cloth pads to menstrual cups to intimate care wipes, etc. Avni aims at removing the myths around female hygiene and also aims at reducing the negative impact on the environment and sustainable development.

Medpho

Headquartered in Noida, this startup provides all healthcare services such as Covid Care, teleconsultation, online pharmacy and ambulance services to the urban and rural communities. The start-up is also opening Cloud clinics in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to help people further.