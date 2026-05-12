How dangerous is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome? Prevention tips explained

Doctors stress that preventing Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) starts with proper hygiene, rodent control, safe storage practices and careful cleaning of contaminated spaces.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 12, 2026 5:05 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Shrey Srivastava

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. (Image: AI Generated)

Following renewed global health alerts about Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) doctors are stressing one core message which is that prevention starts at home. While cases are relatively rare in India it is important to note that unsanitary conditions and exposure to rodents can pose a high risk particularly in closed spaces or where lots of storage is done.

What is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome?

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a serious lung disease caused by viruses spread by rodents says the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Rodent saliva, droppings and urine can contaminate particles that can be inhaled by people which can lead to infection.

Dr. Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital strongly emphasizes the environmental and behavioural nature of prevention. "Mostly prevention of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome is about avoiding contact with any rodent and proper environmental hygiene," he explains.

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). (Image: AI Generated)

Keep houses and storage areas free from rodents

"Cleanliness in all living and storage places is the first line of defence," Dr Srivastava emphasizes. Regular cleaning and checking of kitchens, warehouses, barns and godowns for rodent activity is important. Any kind of negligence even minor can draw rodents particularly if food or waste is available, he adds.

Close entry points and stop rodents from entering

Rodents will crawl through very small gaps which is why cracks in walls, holes, drains and ventilation openings should be properly sealed. Dr. Srivastava advises structural prevention as an important measure in controlling rodents which can enter through extremely small openings.

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Maintain a safe food and grain storage system by implementing a safe food and grain storage system. The doctor suggests that grains, animal feed and household food should be kept in sturdy metal or thick plastic containers with secure lids because open storage exposes the product to high levels of possible rodent contamination.

Avoid direct contact with rodent waste

Dr. Srivastava strongly cautions against handling mouse urine, droppings, saliva or dead mice. "Any contact with the waste products of rodents should be avoided," he says, "Even indirect exposure can be hazardous in contaminated areas." The doctor further notes that dry sweeping or vacuuming areas where rodents are present is a very important warning as this may lead to the release of virus particles in the air and hence increase the risk of inhalation.

You can rather clean thoroughly after disinfecting. The CDC advises using a disinfectant or a diluted bleach solution for contaminated surfaces and leaving it on for five minutes before cleaning. It states that this will help to stop the virus particles from being active and will begin the physical cleaning process.

Hantavirus symptoms. (Image: AI Generated)

Use protective equipment when cleaning

Cleaning closed or suspected rodent-infested areas like sheds, storage rooms or vehicles should be done by wearing gloves, masks and protective clothing. Experts note that this can minimise contact with contaminated dust and waste.

Initial symptoms of hantavirus infection can include fever, extreme tiredness, muscle pain and shivering. They can quickly become severe and cause serious breathing difficulties. Dr. Srivastava says that there is an urgency to all the symptoms that come with breathing after any contact with rodents. He told TheHealthsite.Com, "All symptoms relating to breathing after contact with rodents should be taken up immediately."

The consensus among experts is that prevention of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome is not complicated treatment but it is simply good hygiene, knowledge and caution. Good environmental hygiene, storage and safe cleaning practices are still the best barrier to prevent rodent borne infections.

This content is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional immediately if you develop symptoms after rodent exposure.

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