How Is Climate Change Affecting Global Health? Unravelling The Links

Individuals can take numerous positive steps to slow climate change and improve personal health.

The shifting environment plays a substantial role in influencing our health. The changing climate significantly impacts our safety, well-being, and health. Climate change presents a dire threat to global health by changing our environment and impacting various facets of natural and human systems, affecting physical, social, and economic conditions, as well as the functionality of healthcare systems. As the climate transforms, we witness storms, extreme heat, floods, droughts, and wildfires. These hazardous conditions, directly and indirectly, jeopardize health, elevating the risks of fatalities, infectious diseases and health crises. Beyond these immediate effects, Dr. Vikramjeet Singh

Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi,shares that climate disruptions deteriorate the environmental and social elements crucial for physical and mental well-being.

Climate Change Impacts On Health

Climate change primarily impacts people's health in two ways - by altering the severity or frequency of existing health issues and by introducing new or unforeseen health problems in individuals or locations where they were previously absent.

The health implications of climate change encompass a spectrum of conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, water- and food-related ailments, and instances of injuries and fatalities. Furthermore, climate change has been associated with heightened rates of violent crime and a decline in overall mental health.

While individuals in developing nations are more vulnerable to global health risks, climate change also significantly endangers affluent countries like the United States. Those with lower incomes face heightened risks. Changes in a person's physical health or immediate environment can profoundly impact their mental well-being. Stress and other mental health issues, especially when individuals experience the loss of loved ones or their homes. People with mental illness are particularly susceptible to extreme heat; studies indicate that having a pre-existing mental condition triples the risk of death during heatwaves.

Additionally, individuals taking medication for mental illness that affects body temperature regulation are at higher risk. The perceived threat of climate change, such as exposure through news reports, can influence stress responses and mental health. Certain groups, including children, older adults, pregnant and post-partum women, individuals with pre-existing mental illness, those with low incomes, and emergency workers, are at increased risk for mental health impacts.

Reducing Your Contribution To Climate Change

Embracing "active transport" like walking and cycling reduces carbon footprint and lowers the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, and musculoskeletal conditions. Opting for active or public transport over cars reduces greenhouse gas emissions, improves air quality, and decreases the likelihood of lung diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, and cardiovascular issues.

Adopting a plant-rich diet, focusing on fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole grains while reducing animal-based food intake, benefits personal health and aids the environment.

Incorporating the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables supports weight management, cholesterol regulation, and blood pressure control. Additionally, limiting the consumption of high-energy processed foods reduces excess energy usage. It minimizes the environmental impact of their production and packaging, contributing positively to personal health and the environment.