How Choosing The Right Bedsheet And Bedding Can Help You With A Good Night’s Sleep

The right bedding set and bedsheet can go a long way in impacting the little details that elevate your sense of comfort, and accordingly, a good night's sleep.

The pandemic has accelerated the focus on good health. It has made us realize the importance of not just good physical health, but also immunity, mental health, and overall well-being. And while factors such as regular workouts, healthy eating, and adequate water consumption are non-negotiable to achieve the same, practices such as mindfulness, meditation and a good night's sleep are also gaining their due importance.

In fact, a good night's sleep is even being prescribed by workout and fitness experts. Unfortunately, ensuring the same isn't all that simple for most urban Indian families. Factors such as work-life imbalance, gadget stress, late night meals, and more contribute to erratic sleep schedules.

Further, any discomfort during sleep increases the stress experienced by our sleep cycles. Hence, it is important to not just create a stress-free and soothing sleep environment, but also invest in sleep products such as the right bed sheets and bedding sets to contribute to a good night's sleep.

Here are some effective ways to choose the right bedsheet and bedding set to ensure a comfortable and uninterrupted sleep time:

Opt for a hygienic bedsheet and bedding set to ensure peace of mind

While you may change your bedsheets and bedding sets regularly, the fact is that in less than a week, they can become a breeding ground for more microbes than on your toilet door's handle. Such bedsheets can impact your sleep as you think about the germs underneath you, as well as your health owing to their unclean and risk-laden nature.

Hence, it is important to move away from traditional cotton bedsheets and opt for anti-viral and anti-bacterial cotton bedsheets. As the name suggests, these type of cotton bedsheets are highly effective in preventing the growth of microbes and virus on your bedsheet owing to a unique fabric coating technology.

Select 100% premium cotton bed linen for physiological comfort

Do you have moments when you end up tossing and turning in bed when your bedsheet or bedding tends to rub against your skin or makes you perspire owing to their synthetic fabric? If so, you are not alone. When you spend almost 1/3rd of your day with your bedsheet and bedding such as comforters, it is important that your skin and body are in contact with a soothing, natural, and breathable fabric such as cotton. Otherwise, it can have a negative impact on your perception of comfort and therefore, the possibility of sound sleep.

Therefore, make sure you opt for premium quality and 100% cotton bedsheets and bedding when you shop online. This will go a long way in offering your mind and body a comforting experience at bed time.

Consider your room's temperature and seasonal updates for maximum comfort

It can often be tempting to pick a bedsheet or bedding set because it matches with your bedroom d cor or upholstery. However, it is equally important that the nature of the bedding as well as the fabric does justice to the temperature at night time in your room. Otherwise, you could end up with disturbed sleep due to the resulting discomfort.

For instance, a comforter might not be ideal for a summer night despite air-conditioning if you live in Western or South India; you might want to settle for an AC quilt or dohar. On the other hand, not having a warm and thick comforter on a winter night in a North Indian city might make you feel cold in the middle of the night. Hence, make sure you factor in these fundamental needs before purchasing a bedsheet or bedding set online

Quick Recap

The right bedding set and bedsheet can go a long way in impacting the little details that elevate your sense of comfort, and accordingly, a good night's sleep. It is important to consider these at the time of a new purchase, especially online since you might be shopping without any assistance and recommendations from experts.

