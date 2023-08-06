How Can You Tell If Your Adolescent Is Suffering From Bipolar Disorder?

Experts say that teenagers may also show certain symptoms of bipolar disorder and in that case, parents should be very vigilant.

Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health issue which can leave an impact on a person's life, overall well-being and their relationships. Patients suffering from this condition face extreme depressive episodes which may also be followed by extremely manic episodes. Experts say that teenagers may also show certain symptoms of bipolar disorder and in that case, parents should be very vigilant. Spotting these signs on time is important especially for children. This is will ensure prompt intervention and suitable treatment for them.

7 Early Signs That Tell Your Adolescent May Be Suffering From Bipolar Disorder

Below are several typical cues to be aware of.

Extreme Mood Swings Triggered By Manic And Depressive Episodes

One of the main symptoms of bipolar disorder is mood swings. Adolescents battling with this condition may experience extreme shifts in their mood. This type of mood swing is not the same as hormonal mood swings. The transition from elevated mood to irritability and then to extreme sadness may be very rapid.

Sudden Changes In Energy Levels

Teens may experience sudden shifts in their energy levels. When their hypo-manic episodes get triggered, they may feel very energetic, impulsive and restless. On the other hand, when they are experiencing a depressive episode, they may display extreme lethargy, lack of motivation and fatigue.

Sleep Disturbances

They may experience a disruption in their sleep cycle. During manic episodes, they may experience symptoms of insomnia while during depressive episodes they may experience hypersomnia.

Changes In Appetite And Weight

Along with behavioral changes, parents should also notice their physical health. There may be a stark change in their diet, appetite and overall health. Some teens may have increased appetite and may be binge eating while others may feel a sudden loss in their appetite. This typically gets triggered during manic and depressive episodes.

Difficulty Concentrating And Poor Academic Performance

Teenagers battling with bipolar disorder will experience difficulties in focus and concentration. They may not be able to complete their daily tasks. Their academic performance may start to suffer; they may lose interest in school, academics and activities.

Social Withdrawal Or Agitation

Teens with bipolar disorder may exhibit changes in their social behaviours, withdrawing from social activities they once enjoyed or displaying increased irritability, agitation, or hostility towards others.

Impaired Judgment

Another serious sign of bipolar disorder in teenagers is impulsive nature and bad decisions and judgments. They may begin to engage in impulsive and risky behaviors without thinking twice about it. These impaired judgments always have terrible consequences so, it is important that parents notice the signs on time. Some possible impulsive behaviors that they might display are: spending excessive money, driving recklessly, getting involved in criminal activities, getting addicted to drugs or alcohol, etc.

