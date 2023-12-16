How Can Insomnia Increase The Risk Of Stroke? Explains Dr Shankar Biradar

In a recent study published by the Neurology Journal, a compelling link between insomnia and an elevated risk of stroke has been established, shedding light on the critical impact of sleep quality on cardiovascular health. The research underscores that as the number of insomnia symptoms increases, so does the associated risk of stroke, emphasising the importance of addressing sleep-related issues. People who experience five to eight symptoms of insomnia are 51% more likely to get a stroke compared to those who don't face such challenges related to insomnia. As per Dr Shankar Biradar, Medical Director, in association with Magniflex India, this correlation suggests that the severity of insomnia symptoms is a crucial determinant in assessing stroke susceptibility.

Poor Sleep

The mechanisms underlying this connection are multifaceted. Poor sleep disrupts essential physiological processes, including metabolism and blood pressure regulation, while also promoting inflammation, all of which are recognised as significant contributors to stroke risk. Moreover, inadequate sleep can compromise the natural nocturnal dip in blood pressure, a phenomenon vital for cardiovascular health. This impairment contributes to the development of hypertension, a well-established risk factor for both stroke and cardiovascular diseases. The findings underscore the intricate interplay between sleep quality and vascular health, emphasising the need for comprehensive strategies addressing insomnia to mitigate the risk of stroke and related complications.

Enhancing Sleep Quality

A comfortable and supportive mattress plays a pivotal role in enhancing sleep quality. Its significance becomes even more pronounced in light of the recent revelations linking insomnia to an increased risk of stroke. The mattress serves as the foundation for a restful night's sleep, influencing the duration and quality of the sleep cycle. A Patented Stretch and Memoform technology mattress supports the body's natural alignment, alleviating pressure points and could disrupt sleep. According to the abovementioned study on insomnia and stroke risk, a supportive mattress becomes an essential component of a holistic approach to sleep health.

Memoform Mattresses

A well-constructed mattress contributes to optimal spinal alignment, fostering a comfortable sleep environment that facilitates the transition through different sleep stages. By minimising disturbances and ensuring proper support, a quality mattress prevents sleep disruptions, such as tossing and turning, associated with insomnia symptoms. Technologically advanced Patented Memoform Mattresses built with a massaging system help maintain proper blood circulation and are pertinent to the study's findings. A comfortable and supportive massaging mattress promotes better blood flow, reducing the risk of hypertension a critical factor in stroke susceptibility.

Conclusion

Investing in a high-quality mattress emerges as a proactive measure to promote sleep hygiene and mitigate the potential risks highlighted in the research. Recognising the interconnectedness of sleep quality and overall health, individuals can prioritise the selection of a mattress that aligns with their comfort preferences and supports the body's natural contours, fostering an environment conducive to restorative sleep and minimising the risk factors associated with poor sleep.

