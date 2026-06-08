How bariatric surgery transforms your body: Week-by-week benefits beyond weight loss

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 8, 2026 10:07 AM IST
For many, bariatric surgery is scary, a step they are never willing to take. The fear of surgery is high, and the myths surrounding it are innumerable. On the other hand, for some, bariatric surgery is a shortcut. People believe that if they undergo the surgery, they will lose their excess weight once and for all and will have no worries in the future.