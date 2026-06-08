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How bariatric surgery transforms your body: Week-by-week benefits beyond weight loss

Know how bariatric surgery improves metabolism, diabetes control, mobility, sleep, and overall health through a week-by-week recovery and transformation journey.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 8, 2026 10:07 AM IST

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Bariatric surgery (Image AI Generated)

For many, bariatric surgery is scary, a step they are never willing to take. The fear of surgery is high, and the myths surrounding it are innumerable. On the other hand, for some, bariatric surgery is a shortcut. People believe that if they undergo the surgery, they will lose their excess weight once and for all and will have no worries in the future.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More