How bariatric surgery transforms your body: Week-by-week benefits beyond weight loss

According to Dr. Nidhi Khandelwal, Leading Robotic & Laparoscopic Bariatric, Hernia & GI Surgeon, Mumbai, "What you need to understand is that the normal human body is a perfect example of engineering- designed to function optimally at all times. But when your metabolism is derailed, and you suffer from Morbid Obesity, every system goes for a toss. In order to restore your normal functioning, you need something strong and powerful - and that is Bariatric surgery or Metabolic surgery for you."

How bariatric surgery transforms your body?

Everyone knows that bariatric surgery helps you lose weight, but it does so much more than that for you. In the first few days itself you start seeing immense benefits. Here's a brief account of what your body goes through:

1st week changes

At this point, there's a sudden change in your body. Your brain can't perceive that someone has cut your stomach - but it does understand that your digestive tract has changed. It starts to use up all the stored fat in your body, especially the one stored in your neck. The pressure on your windpipe reduces, and you start breathing better. You eat less than before, and that pushes your body into a calorie deficit. In addition, Diabetics see a sharp improvement in their sugar levels. The insulin requirement comes down, and many patients stop their medicines altogether.

2nd week changes

Patients lose a lot of weight in this golden period. Sugar levels stay under control, snoring stops, and breathing improves. They notice a drop in their appetite too, where food cravings go down, and even a small amount of food makes you feel full, not hungry, but satisfied. Since your fat is burning away, the sluggishness burns too. You experience a rise in your stamina, and simple tasks such as walking or jogging, which were once impossible, suddenly become a part of your daily routine.

Benefits seen in the first six months

Dr. Nidhi explains that this is the period when your metabolic goals are achieved. Your blood pressure comes down, your thyroid medication dose goes down, your knees stop hurting, and your hormones behave better. The body resets itself to the state it was always supposed to be in - functioning smoothly without undue strain.

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With this, you begin to feel better than before. With more energy, you now become more active and physically daunting exercises become simple. And yes, your sugar still stays in the normal range, without medicines in most cases.

What to expect by the end of the first year?

By the end of the first year, you have achieved maximum possible fat loss. The surgery has done its trick, restoring your metabolism to where it's supposed to be. The majority of your medical diseases disappear, and you feel twenty years younger! Now you enter the maintenance phase - which means sticking to a healthy lifestyle, protein-rich diet, adequate exercise, and a never-ending commitment to your newfound body.

Is bariatric surgery really magic?

So is this magic? No! Bariatric surgery is backed by years of solid medical research and studies. Millions of people worldwide have undergone this surgery and experienced its benefits, which far outweigh any complications that you may have heard of. It causes a flurry of positive hormonal changes that lead to a better, healthier you.