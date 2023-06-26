How Are Hemostatic Dressings Useful In Road Traffic Accidents?

Whenever a haemostatic dressing is used in a road traffic accident, it could be a life-saving act!

Many deaths due to bleeding occur before and in the first hour after hospital arrival. Even a road accident passer-by should be empowered to be that 'saviour'. In this current age, this is possible as we have medical advances that have made bleeding control easily achievable even at the roadside haemostatic or prehospital haemostatic dressings are available and should be made available to all as it is a real lifesaver.

Several Studies Have Shown Haemostatics To Be Effective In Haemorrhage Control

A multi-institutional retrospective analysis of clinical outcomes following prehospital haemostatic gauze or dressing found that it was 89% effective for bleeding control and associated with minimal morbidity in rural civilian concussion across a broad spectrum of injuries on the skull or face, lower and upper extremities, and junctional areas. A forthcoming piece of 30 prehospital services in a civilian environment offered 73% death of bleeding and 20% decreased bleeding.

Quick and effective in bleeding control even in severe or profuse bleeding conditions, preferably Achieving control within minutes of application Easy application even by a layperson Ready to use with no training or preparation Sustainable haemostasis duration until the dressing is removed Easy removal without any residue or side effects Cost-effective with easy storage conditions and long shelf-life

Protonated Bioadhesive Technology

A ready-to-use haemostatic dressing that a layperson can easily use is a life-saver. Currently, a Chitosan-based haemostatic dressing is available and is so easy to use with minimal effort required from the user. This product is further enhanced by a proprietary technology - 'Protonated Bioadhesive Technology' that further improves the blood clotting capability. It takes 2-3 minutes to achieve bleeding control when the dressing is applied with some compression. The product has been widely studied and is being marketed globally with excellent acceptance. In a prospective study of 66 cases, the prehospital use of a Chitosan-based haemostatic dressing showed approximately 70% cessation of bleeding and 20% reduced bleeding with no observed side or negative results in massive traumatic bleeding in civilian crisis medical assistance.

Conclusion

Since haemostatic dressings are a life-saving tool, especially in road traffic accidents, they should be available everywhere homes, restaurants, shops, personal vehicle first-aid kits, or even in accident-prone areas. The public should be made aware of its uses and availability so that they can act when they witness a road traffic accident. Whenever a haemostatic dressing is used in a road traffic accident, it could be a life-saving act!

