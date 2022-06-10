- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Did you know? Hormones are chemical messengers directly secreted into one's blood and carried to other body organs to perform their duties. There are various types of hormones. They are helpful in one's growth, food metabolism, cognitive function, mood, sexual function, and reproductive development some help maintains correct body temperature and regulate our thirst. Sadly, the majority of women experience hormonal imbalances.
Hormonal imbalance is seen when there is too much or too little hormone in one's bloodstream. Our hormones have a massive part in the regular functioning of our body. But, Dr Payal Narang, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Lullanagar, explains how imbalances of hormones cause various issues that can steal one's peace of mind.
The causes of hormonal imbalance are stress, nutritional deficiencies, underactive or overactive thyroid gland, pregnancy, menopause, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), primary ovarian insufficiency (POI), obesity, hormone therapy, tumour, injury, and taking cancer treatment like the chemotherapy.
The symptoms of hormonal imbalance are sweating, unintentional weight gain or weight loss, lack of sleep, dry skin, abnormal changes in blood pressure, weak bones, frustration, irritability, depression, anxiety, thin hair, frequent thirst, bloating, changes in appetite, low sex drive, vaginal dryness, painful sex, headaches, blurry vision, night sweats, and puffy face.
Menstruation
Insomnia
Mood Swings
Medication, birth control, and taking estrogen therapy (HRT). Along with this, you need to eat a well-balanced diet. Avoid sugary foods and artificial sweeteners as they cause insulin resistance. Avoid stress and meditation or yoga, exercise daily, maintain optimum weight, get enough sleep, bid farewell to junk, processed and canned food, and sleep well.
Follow us on