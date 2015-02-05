From Cold To Asthma: Quick Ways Mint Leaves Can Provide Some Relief

Are you afraid of catching a cold or an asthma attack, why not try mint or pudina to combat its severity?

Most people suffering from asthma will have to face severe bouts of attack when the temperature changes. An increase of pollutants in the air and also the immunity of the sufferer remains suppressed. While pumps and medications will help them get some relief from their symptoms, home remedies can do wonders to help combat asthma without any fear of side effects. Here is a simple home remedy for colds and asthma attacks - mint or pudina.

Since mint has a very strong odour, it helps open up the airways and allows relaxed breathing. It also acts as an expectorant and helps in the expulsion of phlegm, allowing the patient to recover faster. Its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help relieve inflammation along the respiratory tract, helping asthmatics breathe easier.

Mint Leaves For Cough And Asthma

Here are some ways in which pudina can help you keep yourself in mint condition:

Tip 1

If you are suffering from a cough, drop one drop of mint extract in warm water and inhale the fumes through the mouth and push out the steam through your nose. This way mint extract passes through your throat and nose relieving both the areas. Know about a few natural remedies for frequent colds and coughs.

Tip 2

In the case of asthmatic patients, they can inhale the vapours of mint as well. The anti-inflammatory properties of mint help reduce swelling in the throat and in the bronchioles, giving the patient some relief. Here are 10 asthma triggers you should avoid.

Tip 3

Another great remedy is to have some mint tea. Not only will this mixture help you get better faster, but it will also boost your immunity. To make mint tea, take a few leaves of mint and tulsi, crush them and add them to a cup of boiling water. Next, take a small piece of ginger and a few peppercorns, crush them and add them to the water as well. Bring the mixture to a boil until the leaves turn brown. Now strain and add a bit of honey to sweeten the brew. Sip on this mixture at least three times a day for severe cases of cold. You can reduce the number of times you have the tea depending on how severe your symptoms are. Remember not to add too much honey to the brew, it can lead to constipation.

You may like to read

Tip 4

If you suffer from frequent cough and cold, or asthma attacks, simply plant a mint plant outside your window. According to Ayurvedic doctors, this will help keep the diseases at bay.

Disclaimer: These are only home remedies and must not be used in place of medical advice. Please visit your doctor, if your symptoms persist.