While the monsoon weather is refreshing, rains also bring with them a host of diseases and infections. It is said that the risk of exposure to viruses, bacteria, and other infections is two times higher during the monsoon than in any other season. The hot and humid climate provides ideal conditions for harmful microorganisms to thrive and get transmitted. The most common monsoon diseases are spread through four major mediums: mosquitoes, water, air, and contaminated food. Also Read - Mumbai on orange alert for heavy rainfall: Beware, typhoid-causing germs may be lurking on your fruits, vegetables

Monsoon is infamous for air-borne infections such as the common flu, viral fever, cold, cough, and sore throat. Senior citizens and children are more vulnerable to such monsoon infections due to a weak or developing immune system. Also Read - 10 reasons you shouldn't ignore constant body ache

Sudden fluctuations in temperatures during the monsoon can increase your risk of cold and flu, which is often accompanied by runny nose, sore throat, watery eyes, fever, and chills. As these air-borne diseases are highly contagious, that is they can be easily transmitted from person-to-person. Therefore, you need to be especially careful about hygiene in the rainy season. Below are some tips to prevent cold, flu and other air-borne Diseases during the monsoon. Also Read - Coronavirus outbreak: No need to panic, most cases are as mild as cold or flu, say experts

Stay Safe from Air-borne Diseases This Monsoon

There are many ways to limit your exposure to air-borne viruses. WFollow these precautionary measures and enjoy a happy and flu-free monsoon:

Try to avoid crowded places as there might be people who are down with a cold or flu.

Wash your hands frequently to avoid touching your mouth or nose with infected hands. Either wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing to prevent spread of viruses to others.

Avoid splashing in the rains for too long. Try to keep yourself dry and warm to reduce your chances catching a cold or flu.

Drink warm water frequently and carry your own drinking water at work or drink only bottled or filtered water.

Keep your children away from sick people

Ensure your homes are well-ventilated at all times and disinfect the surfaces regularly. Use disinfectants containing alcohol to wipe clean the doorknobs, countertops, keyboards and even your mobile phones, as the flu viruses can thrive on such surfaces.

Home remedies to prevent monsoon infections

The Ministry of Ayush recently shared some home remedies to keep infections at bay, especially during the monsoons.

Turmeric milk: Also known by the fancy name Golden Milk, turmeric milk is a traditional Ayurvedic drink used for cold, flu, congestion, headache, and sore throats. Thanks to its antibiotic and antiseptic properties, turmeric helps in healing the body both internally and externally. Turmeric milk is also considered as best home remedy to boost immunity. Several studies have also suggested that turmeric milk can boost brain function and improve memory.

Steam inhalation: If you have cold, try steam inhalation to clean the nasal passages. For this home remedy, first boil water, and then pour it into a large bowl. Now, lean over so that your face is directly above the water. Cover the head with a towel, and breathe through the nose. For better results, you may add a few drops of essential oils such as tea tree oil, or natural herbs such as ajwain, or mint to hot water.

Ayurveda experts also recommend making a paste with mint, ajwain plant leaves, and Nilgiri and applying it on the neck to relieve a sore throat effectively.