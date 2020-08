Some experts say that single lipomas are more common in middle-aged women and multiple lipomas are seen more often in men.

Small lumps under the skin are a fairly common occurrence for most people. This lump on your body may feel doughy and move easily when you touch it. This is a lipoma. Some people may have multiple lipomas in their bodies. According to experts, approximately 1 in 100 people experience a lipoma at some point of time in their lives. These are benign lumps and there is nothing to be worried about. It is very rare that it can cause cancer. Liposarcoma, a rare cancer within fatty tissue, may look like a deep lipoma. So, monitoring of these lumps are essential to rule this out. Though these are basically harmless lumps, it can pose a cosmetic problem, especially if you have multiple such bumps.

RISK FACTORS

If you are a woman, you are more likely to get lipomas. It may be due to an injury or may be genetic. People between 40 and 60 years of age are more prone to it. But it can occur at any age. Some experts say that single lipomas are more common in middle-aged women and multiple lipomas are seen more often in men.

HOME REMEDIES FOR LIPOMAS

There are no researches that prove home remedies work for lipomas. But you can bring down the occurrence and get rid of these lumps by trying out some natural remedies.

Lose weight

Obesity is one of the main causes of the appearance of lipomas. This is particularly true for obese middle-aged people. So, if you are overweight, lose weight now. To do so, exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet with more focus on whole foods, proteins and healthy carbs. Avoid sugar and processed foods. This will also bring down your risk of lifestyle diseases like heart disease and diabetes.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which can prevent fat deposits in the body. Daily intake of this will also improve your metabolism. Just mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to half a cup of water and drink this first thing in the morning.

Keep away from unhealthy fats

lipomas are an accumulation of fatty tissue. If you cut down on unhealthy trans fat in your diet, you will be able to prevent this condition. Too much of trans fats causes abdominal obesity and changes in insulin sensitivity too. So, by cutting down, you will also improve your overall health.

Include omega 3-rich foods in your diet

This nutrient is essential for overall health and fitness. It is a healthy fat and is found in plenty in fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel. It boosts heart health too. This can also prevent the formation of lipomas. Other food sources of omega-3 fatty acids are walnuts, chia seeds and hemp seeds.