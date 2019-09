Simple lifestyle changes and dietary modifications can reduce the risk of haemorrhoids. Eat high-fibre foods and drink plenty of water to reduce the chance of constipation. © Shutterstock

More than 40 million Indians are suffering from haemorrhoids, reports a 2018 estimate the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru. They have also stated that every year more than a million cases are registered and recorded in our country.

Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, is a condition where the veins in the anus and rectum get inflamed. When it develops inside the anus, it is called internal haemorrhoid and when it develops on the outside, it’s called exterior haemorrhoid. The condition causes extreme pain, irritation and problem in sitting down. The swelling causes problem in passing the stool.

WHAT CAUSES HAEMORRHOIDS?

Haemorrhoids are common in elderly people and pregnant women. Weak sphincter muscle is the leading cause of this condition among the older generation. On the other hand, during pregnancy, the veins get inflamed due to additional abdominal pressure. This pressure can also be caused by obesity, standing or sitting for long periods of time, incorrect sitting posture during bowel movement, coughing and sneezing, poor posture and incorrect breathing during a workout.

Inappropriate diet can also lead to haemorrhoids. If your body lacks fibre, this can put stress on your abdominal region and cause your anal or rectal veins to swell up. People who eat processed foods are more likely to develop haemorrhoids. Also, if your water intake is less, it can cause constipation, which can lead to haemorrhoids.

SYMPTOMS OF HAEMORRHOIDS

It is much easier to see the signs of external haemorrhoids, compared to the internal form of the condition. External haemorrhoid causes itching and burning sensations along with bleeding. You can also touch and see the inflammation in the case of external haemorrhoids. In the case of internal haemorrhoids, catching the signs is difficult. The bleeding is mostly internal, and the pain is less during the early stage. Since the inflammation is internal, you cannot touch it. It is only after the disease has progressed to the later, more dangerous stage, can you feel some heaviness inside your anus. It takes time to see the signs of internal haemorrhoids because they often get strangled in the anus and develop a clot.

TREATMENT OF HAEMORRHOIDS

Haemorrhoids are diagnosed with the help of a test called colonoscopy. The treatment regimen starts after the diagnosis and it depends on the seriousness of the inflammation and pain. Haemorrhoids caused by pregnancy, resolves after delivery. If it is caused by constipation, simple laxatives can reduce your pain. In case of mild discomfort, the doctor could suggest topical ointments, creams, suppositories or pads. If a clot has developed then you would need a surgery (thrombosis).

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR HAEMORRHOIDS

While it is necessary to consult a doctor for a condition like this, it is undeniable that home remedies may work wonders in not-so-severe cases. Bonus: they don’t have any side effect. Here is your arsenal of natural fixes for piles.

Aloe vera

According to the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health, US, aloe vera is the safest natural option for treating piles. It has anti-inflammatory properties that not only help against piles, but also against other skin conditions. You can get it in the form of a gel or cream. Also, you can derive it directly from the aloe plant’s leaves. However, before using aloe vera in any form, go for a patch test to check if you are allergic to it.

A warm bath

According to Harvard Health Publishing, taking a warm bath for 10-20 minutes can help soothe the irritation from haemorrhoids. Their research findings suggest that a 20-minute bath after a bowel movement is more effective than before. You can add Epsom salt to your bath tub for better results.

Soothing wipes

If you are suffering from piles, use wipes in and around your genitals after washing them. This is a better choice than tissue paper. While buying a wipe, pick up a product that comes without alcohol. Some wipes contain anti-haemorroid ingredients like aloe vera. They are a better option for sure.

Cold compression

You can apply ice pack to your anus, this will help reduce your swelling and pain. Applying it for 15 minutes is enough to reduce your pain. In case of large haemorrhoids, you can extend the compression to 20 minutes. Do not apply it directly, cover ice in a cloth or a paper.

Wear comfy cotton underwear

Your inner needs to be extremely comfortable if you are suffering from external haemorrhoid. In terms of fitting it should be loose and the fabric should be breathable. This will make sure that the irritation and discomfort down there doesn’t get aggravated.

PREVENTING HAEMORRHOIDS

Prevention is always better than cure. Simple lifestyle changes and dietary modifications can reduce the risk of haemorrhoids. Eat high-fibre foods and drink plenty of water to reduce the chance of constipation. Regular exercise will improve your bowel movement dipping the chance of constipation, which worsens the effect of piles.