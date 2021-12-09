Holistic Wellness: How Alternative Healing Works When Medical Science Does Not

What is holistic wellness and why it is gaining popularity? Read on to find answers to these questions, and more.

The world of science and technology continues to evolve, enabling new explorations through better research. This research, in return, is helping unveil multiple new concepts and ideas that are shaping the future of humanity in a new and better way. The practice of holistic wellness is one such landmark in healthcare.

While there are plenty of reasons why the concept of holistic wellness is gaining popularity, but the fact that it happens to deliver tangible results, even when the best of modern medical science falls short, is one of the biggest advantages on its side. But what is this concept of holistic wellness and how does this new approach to healthcare deliver results even in the scenarios where medical science cannot? Let's find an answer to these questions, but first, let's understand holistic wellness.

What is holistic wellness?

At the level of literal definition, holistic encapsulates the concept of wellness as the interdependence of a person's body with their mental, spiritual, and social well-being. Let's put this idea across through a real-life example. Try and remember when you were sick the last time. Now, recollect the memories and put them into two different buckets. Distinguish your memories into what happened with your body and what went on in your mind.

You will notice that while the body feels weak, tired, and exhausted during such times, the mind also deals with negative thoughts and ideas that make you feel even more tensed and overwhelmed. On the other hand, when you feel physically fit, your mind also feels and functions better. That is the kind of interdependence our mind and body share with each other, and this is exactly, what the concept of holistic wellness works upon.

Now that we're clear on holistic wellness, let's understand how alternative healing works and delivers results even when modern medical science falls short.

Alternative healing vs modern medical science

In holistic wellness, we treat the entire disease holistically. Holistically means changing the rewiring of the brain. It means adjusting your thoughts, lifestyle, how you think, your eating habits, your sleeping patterns, basically everything. Which, in return, cure our disease, whatever medical condition we are going through. So, when you approach a doctor for a particular problem, the doctor gives you medicine for that specific disease for that specific condition based on the bodily symptoms. But in our department of holistic wellness, we go beyond just the body to achieve the unity of physical, mental, and spiritual.

We rewire the brain, work on the brain, how much negative we are thinking, and how we are thinking because every thought creates an emotion that can be positive or negative. When there is a negative emotion, there is stress. And when we are not working on our stress, it accumulates in any part of our body. Depending upon the type of stress, it converts into a disease with time.

Usually, in the case of medical science, when it is unable to find or give a solution for any condition, it declares that the patient must live with their situation. But in holistic wellness, we believe that we can even change the final result even when medical science has given up. We achieve this by rewiring the brain, adjusting eating habits, sleeping patterns, thinking patterns, thought processes, managing stress, and more. All of this comes together to start the healing process.

One important thing to keep in mind is that the idea of holistic wellness is not a magic pill that will fix your condition within the blink of an eye. Like medical science, holistic wellness also takes time to show results. So having patience and continuing with the process are the keys. And, if done right, we can see results that are no less than magic.

With holistic wellness, everything can be healed

Holistic wellness, when done right, has given some amazing results in the past. People who had no other option left except to go through surgery have achieved perfect health without any operations. Holistic wellness is also great when it comes to treating addict patients. PUBG addicts, social media addicts, alcohol addicts, substance addicts, drug addicts, and all other sorts of addict patients, holistic wellness can cure them all.

The concept believes in finding the root cause of one's illness or addiction. In holistic wellness, we go in the roots of the thoughts, the incident, the trauma that happened in the individual's life and from there, we start the cleaning process, which makes it possible to heal almost anything, even cancer.

Holistic wellness truly makes you believe that there is nothing in this world that cannot be healed. Everything can be healed.

The article has been contributed by Pritika Singh, CEO, Prayag Hospital & Research Pvt. Ltd.