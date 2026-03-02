Holi 2026: Hidden Health Risks Of Synthetic Colours And How To Stay Safe While Celebrating

Synthetic Holi colours may trigger allergies, eye injuries, and skin damage. Know about potential health risks and expert-backed tips to celebrate safely this festive season.

Holi is a festival of colours, joy, and togetherness. But while playing with bright powders and water balloons is fun, not all colours are safe. A lot of commercially sold gulal spreads and liquid colours contain synthetic dyes and industrial chemicals that are potentially deadly to the health of users. As we prepare for celebrations in 2026, it is important to understand the hidden dangers behind those vibrant shades.

7 Hidden Health Risks Of Synthetic Holi Colours

According to Dr Saranya B, Consultant Dermatologist and Medical Advisor at Kaya Limited, here are the 7 hidden health risks of playing with synthetic Holi colours:

Skin Allergies And Rashes

Skin irritation is one of the most widespread issues that are caused by synthetic Holi colours. A variety of colours have lead oxide, mercury sulphite and copper sulphate, all of which are detrimental chemicals. It can cause itching, erythema, dermatitis, and painful rashes with such substances. Individuals that have sensitive skin, eczematous eruptions or already have an allergy could have a serious reaction and need to seek medical care. Long-term sensitivity can also be caused by repeated exposure of the skin barrier.

Eye Infections And Irritation

Directly projected colours find it easy to access the eyes. The fineness of synthetic powders can cause a scratch on the eye surface by including the fine mica and silica powders. This may result into redness, watering, burning, and in extreme cases, cornea abrasions.

The cases of eye injuries and infections are prevalent during powders and chemicals festivals, as indicated by the World Health Organisation (WHO). When these are not treated, they may cause a transient or even lasting loss of vision.

Respiratory Problems

In the event that dry colours are were thrown into the air, tiny particles might be inhaled. This is particularly dangerous in children, the aging population and asthmatics and allergics. This can be achieved by inhaling nicotine-contaminated powders that cause coughing, sneezing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and asthma attacks.

Crowding together raises the level of air particles, and thus, it is difficult to breathe comfortably in a crowd. The individuals with long term respiratory illnesses need to exercise additional care or not attend massively crowded parties.

Hair Damage And Scalp Issues

Artificial colors have the ability to deprive your head and hair of the natural oils. Many individuals complain of having too much hair drop, dryness, dandruff and itchiness of the scalp after Holi. Certain colours have hard industrial dyes that are not to get direct contact with the human body. Adequate exposure to chemicals may lead to hair root weakening and destruction of the natural protective layer of the scalp.

Chemical Burns And Skin Pigmentation

Some synthetic colours have a high acid or alkali concentration to give them brightness. These chemicals can bring mildly to severe chemical burns particularly when the colour stays on the skin over a long period. In certain instances, patients exhibit hyperpigmentation or dark spots that require weeks before disappearing. People that have sensitive skin or are prone to acne are particularly susceptible.

Ear And Nasal Infections

Celebrations can easily result in the entry of powdered colours to the ear and nose. This could cause infections, irritation and inflammation. Children should be treated with more care since they tend to play highly violent games, and they may fail to wash up adequately. Otherwise, these infections will result in discomfort, and they can be treated by a doctor.

Risk Of Toxic Exposure

There are heavy metals such as lead and chromium which may be in some of the low-quality colours. These toxic substances may cause a detrimental effect on the body when there is prolonged or repeated exposure. A single day of exposure can not lead to serious damage but repetition that is acquired over a period of time is not recommended.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already noted the issue of toxic chemicals in festival colours and safer alternatives should be used.

How To Stay Safe This Holi?

To reduce health risks:

Select herbal or organic colours that are prepared using natural colouring. Before the game, put coconut oil or moisturizer on the skin and hair. Put on a pair of protective glasses to protect your eyes. Sharing of towels or personal items should be avoided. Removal of the colours can be done using mild soap and lukewarm water. Especially seek medical attention whenever you find yourself being severely irritated, having difficulty breathing or in pain in the eyes.

Holi is not supposed to be a health issue rather a happiness issue. We can celebrate safely by simply paying attention to the colours that we wear and by exercising simple precautions. This Holi 2026, celebrate the festival in the most responsible way and make a healthy choice, as well as a happy one.

