Holi 2026: Expert Tips To Soothe Eye Redness And Irritation After Holi Celebrations

Holi is a festival of colours but the eyes and the vision are priceless. Check out these helpful tips to soothe eye redness and irritation after holi celebrations shared by an ophthalmologist:

Holi 2026 Eye Care Tips: Every year, joyous celebrations with bright colors occur during the festival of Holi, but soon after, eye clinics are inundated with complaints and discomfort. Many festival participants are left with red, itchy, swollen and blurry eyes. Understanding the symptoms and responding appropriately are important.

Ophthalmologist Decodes What Can Worsen Eye Irritation

Modern colours made for Holi festivals are dangerous to the eyes, as they contain industrial dyes, metal particles and other damaging eye irritants, which can disrupt the delicate balance of the eye's natural tears. If the protective outer layer of the eye becomes inflamed, burning, light sensitivity and an itchy sensation (like a foreign body) can all become problems.

According to Dr. Hardik Parikh, Chief Surgeon and Medical Director at Global Eye Clinic, one of the biggest mistakes made is rubbing the eye when irritation occurs. He says that this habit can create friction and cause scratches to the cornea, which is the clear front surface of the eye that helps to focus vision. In his words, "Even shallow scratches (abrasions) to the cornea can be extremely painful and can cause temporary blurry vision."

Tips To Soothe Eye Redness And Irritation After Holi Celebrations

"If you get any paint in your eye(s), rinse with room temperature water for several minutes, letting the water run from the inner part of your eye(s) to the outer part," said Dr. Parikh. "Make sure not to splash water to avoid irritation, as sudden temperature changes will make the problem worse. Do not rinse your eye(s) with soap and avoid trying to use any other remedy or make-shift solution to avoid issues."

Vision changes after Holi can be a serious problem and need to be monitored very closely. If your vision is mildly blurred and you are sure that you have been exposed to a lot of dryness or unstable tears, then the problem may resolve in a few hours. But if your vision is still not clear after that time, is accompanied by pain or light sensitivity, your cornea may be damaged, or you might have an infection. If these things are developing, you need to see your eye doctor to avoid developing any problems with your eyesight that can become permanent.

Additionally, people who wear contact lenses are at an increased risk because colours may adhere to contact lenses and may keep some chemicals stuck to their eyes. Dr. Parikh says for this reason, it is highly recommended to avoid wearing contact lenses during the Holi festivities. If irritation occurs, take out the contact lenses and wear glasses until your eyes are completely healed.

Dr. Parikh also emphasizes that kids are at the most risk because they may not report symptoms the way adults do. As such, it is the responsibility of the adults to keep an eye out on the kids to see if they are blinking a lot. He suggests, "If they are rubbing their eyes more than usual, if they have swollen eyelids, or if they are keeping their head down to avoid bright lights. The earlier the consultation, the faster the recovery and the less the chances of complications."

