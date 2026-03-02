Holi 2026: 7 Essential Safety Tips to Protect Kids From Colours, Allergies and Injuries

Keep your children safe this festive season with expert-backed Holi precautions to prevent skin allergies, eye injuries, chemical exposure and accidental harm.

Holi is one of the most joyful festivals in India, bringing families and communities together in a burst of colours, laughter and celebration. Children typically are the most enthusiastic participants as Holi 2026 approaches; they will be running around with gulal, water balloons and pichkaris. However, the festival is entertaining but at the same time, can be health hazards in case of failure to observe proper care. Skin allergies, eye damages, and dehydration are just some of the ways that even the slightest consideration can prevent harm in children.

7 Essential Safety Tips To Protect Kids From Holi Colours

Here are seven simple and practical safety tips to protect kids during Holi celebrations.

1. Choose Natural and Skin-Friendly Colours

The utilisation of synthetic colours which have some potential harmful chemicals, heavy metals and artificial dyes is one of the greatest concerns of the Holi festival. These may lead to skin rush, itching, reddening and even chronic allergies. Always use herbal or organic colours that are composed of natural sources e.g. flowers and plant extracts. Parents may also decide to make their own colours, by use of turmeric, beetroot powder or dried flower petals.

2. Apply Oil or Moisturiser Before Playing

When you apply a good dose of coconut oil on the skin and hair of your child, a protective layer is formed by using mustard oil or a thick moisturiser. This serves to avoid nature of sticking colours to skin and makes it less dry. Do not forget to rub the oil behind the ears, on the neck and around the nails. In hair, oiling does not only stop irritation of the scalp but also colours can easily be washed off in future.

3. Protect the Eyes

Eye damage is widespread during Holi because of colour powders and water balloons. Educate children against throwing colours at the face of another person. Incidentally, they should be advised to wear protective sun glasses to avoid the sun and powder damaging their eyes. In case the colour spoils into eye, rinse with clean water. It is advisable not to rub the eyes because this will aggravate the irritation. In case of persistence of reddening or pain, consult a physician.

4. Dress Kids in Full-Sleeved Clothes

Wear loose, comfortable dressings which cover most of the body. Fullsleeved tops and full length trousers may help to prevent interfering direct contact between colours and skin. Cotton garments are the best since they are airy and lightweight to the skin. It is better to wear dark-coloured clothes, which are less inclined to create the stains and provide children with some feeling of comfort.

5. Keep Children Hydrated

Holi festivals are usually held in the sun and kids are likely to get dehydrated during the long hours of playing (Litberg 11). Make them drink as much water as possible, coconut or home made fresh drinks at adequately spaced intervals. Limit high amounts of sugary drinks or carbonated drinks. Serve light and healthy snacks to help sustain their energy stores and avoid feeling tired.

6. Supervise Water Balloon and Pichkari Play

Use of water balloons may not sound harmful, but it can also become a source of injuries, especially when used violently and at a short distance. Ensure that children play in an open safe place where there are no exposures to roads or sharp things. Adults should use supervision to avoid accidents. Do not encourage rough play and make sure that no one causes it to the face and sensitive parts. Furthermore, dirty or contaminated water should never be used to fill balloons and pichkaris because it would bring about infections.

7. Bathe Gently After Playing

Once the celebrations are over, have your child wash off the colours within the shortest time. Apply warm and gentle water with baby cleanser or a mild soap. Do not scrub the skin with a lot of force, this would be irritating. With recalcitrant colours some oil should be rubbed on before a bath, and then are gently washed. Bathing should be followed by the application of a moisturiser that is relaxing to avoid skin dryness and retain the natural barrier of the skin.

