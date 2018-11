The Ozone layer is considered the natural sunscreen, which protects human beings from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. “Even the slightest depletion of this gas poses significant problems. Records show that ground level UV radiation has grown by 10 per cent especially in the mid and higher altitudes, since the past couple of decades. This has some serious implications on the environment as well as human health,” says Dr Ramya Raghavan, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield. Here, Dr Raghavan explains you about the negative effects of ozone depletion.

Ozone layer depletion adversely affects human health. The sun’s UV rays can cause a number of life-threatening diseases such as cancer of the skin, genetic mutation and damage to the eyes.

Effect of UV rays on eyes

Cataract today is one of the most common reasons for the onset of blindness in human beings. Studies have revealed that a 1 per cent decline in the ozone level can increase the risk of cataract by 0.3 per cent to 0.6 per cent. Oxidative agents are one of the major reasons for eye damage. The UV rays produce oxidative oxygen that damages the lens and cornea of the eyes. Eye conditions like cataract, photokeratitis and blindness are all a result of excessive exposure to the UV- rays of the sun.

Effect of UV rays on the skin

The organ of the body that is greatly exposed to cosmic radiation is the skin. Skin cancer is of 2 types, melanoma and non-melanoma. The former is quite a fatal form of cancer while the latter is less fatal and can be treated. Non-melanoma is more common than melanoma. Melanoma generally occurs in individuals who are thin-skinned. Thus, children are more affected by this type of cancer than adults as their skin is thinner and more delicate. Moreover, the risk of developing melanoma is more during the summer months, because of the high intensity of UV rays entering the Earth’s atmosphere. Breast cancer and severe sunburns also occur because of exposure to UV radiation.

How can we help to protect the ozone layer?

Conduct regular inspection of air conditioning and refrigeration appliances to prevent and minimize refrigerant leakage

Effects of the UV rays on immunity

The immune system of the body is greatly affected by UV radiation. Excessive exposure to these harmful rays can result in immunosuppression, which brings down the defences of the skin. Thus it becomes more and more difficult for the body to fight skin cancers and other forms of allergic reactions.

What can you do to protect yourself from the UV rays?

While efforts are being made by governments all over the world to restore the level of Ozone in the atmosphere, at an individual level, you can take certain measures to reduce exposure to UV rays. First and foremost, during the hot summer months always cover yourself up before stepping out. Wear sunscreen and sunglasses and preferably move out with an umbrella. The sun’s rays are their strongest between 10 am and 4 pm, you may avoid going out during this time if possible. Excessive sun exposure, everyday stress and smoking affect the level of antioxidant cells in the body. A number of fruits and vegetables are rich sources of antioxidants, which will offer you protection from UV radiation.