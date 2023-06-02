HMPV Virus In US: No Vaccines Or Anti-Viral Drugs Available For Treatment, Says CDC

USA is suddenly witnessing an uptick in cases of a viral respiratory disease. CDC states that older adults, young children and people with poor immunity are at high risk.

The deadly diseases, COVID-19 and RSV which wreaked havoc for human life are no longer a major threat. The cases have also reduced and COVID-19 was officially declared as 'no longer a global threat.' But, according to recent reports, a new disease has cropped up. it is called, human metapneumovirus, or HMPV. This is a respiratory disease and it is currently spreading in the United States. According to the reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there was a major uptick in the number of cases in the country. The organization said that at its peak in mid-March, nearly 11 percent of tested specimens were positive for HMPV, a number that's about 36 percent higher than the average pre-pandemic levels.

People Did Not Know About This Virus

According to reports, patients who were diagnosed with it were not aware that they had the virus. Right about now, there are no vaccines or anti-viral drugs available to administer to patients and people. There is only one step that the doctors can take which is to tend to the symptoms faced by the patients.

Who Are AT Risk?

The Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV is an viral infection. It primarily affects the upper respiratory tract, says CDC. It can infect people of all ages. But, few categories of people are at much higher risk and they are:

Older adults,

Young children and

People who have weak immunity power.

Symptoms People Should Be Aware Of

Typically, people suffering from HMPV experience symptoms that are similar to a cold. These symptoms may be mild and may last up to five days. They also tend to heal on their own after running its course. But, this is only for individuals who are healthy. According to CDC, The symptoms are cough, nasal congestion, fever and shortness of breath.

According to the report issued by the CDC, it is more likely that the virus will spread during the winter months and the spring months. Other diseases like flu or RSV also spread in the similar way. This diseases is a lot similar to the rest of the viral infections that already exists. But, this disease also is the only one without a cure. CDC also added that currently, there is no specific treatment available for human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Therefore, the primary approach to prevention involves good hygiene, such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and frequent handwashing.

