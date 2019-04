HIV AIDS breaks the body’s immune system and makes it more susceptible to infections and diseases. This also leads to massive disruption on skin and hair. These are the skin conditions associated with HIV AIDS. You can try these home remedies by Shahanaz Husain for treating skin care problems in HIV AIDS patients. Dr Rashmi Shetty says, “In HIV AIDS patients, the hair usually becomes lustreless, thin and discoloured. Premature greying can also occur. One of the biggest issues is different types of alopecia or hair loss. This usually occurs because of nutritional deficiency in HIV AIDS patients as there is little nutrient absorption from the gut. It could also be because of chronic diarrhoea in HIV AIDS individuals.”

That’s why it’s very important that HIV AIDS patients follow a certain home care beauty regimen which can help them get healthy hair and lessen hair loss and hair greying. “It’s very important to keep the morale of HIV AIDS individual high. If they look good and healthy, they feel healthy and are more motivated to take care of themselves,” says Dr Rashmi.

To help HIV AIDS patients deal with common hair problems like hair loss and greying of hair, Shahnaz Husain gives easy hair care tips:

1) Hair loss is very common in HIV AIDS patients. It can also mean a condition of patchy baldness, called alopecia, which can progress to total loss of hair. You must use shampoos, conditioners, serums and hair tonics containing herbs like amla, shikakai, reetha, brahmi, bhringaraj, arnica, trifala, hibiscus (gurhal or javakusuma), bael, neem, sandalwood, etc. They have healing properties and are very safe and healing. We have found that a non-oily herbal hair tonic, containing ingredients like trifala, amla, brahmi, etc., has helped in controlling hair loss. In fact, brahmi helps stress-related conditions too. To nourish the hair, add 5 drops wheatgerm oil to one tablespoon shampoo. Mix and wash hair with it.

2) I am often asked if too much hair washing can aggravate hair loss. It is not washing of the hair, but the product one uses, that can have a detrimental effect. If there is hair loss, avoid massage. Since the roots are already weak, massage can aggravate the problem.

3) Hair rinses help to add shine to the hair. Take used tea leaves and boil them again in 4 to 5 cups of water. Strain and cool the water. Add the juice of a lemon and use as a last rinse.

4) Premature greying of the hair can also be a problem. Amla is said to control greying. It is said that having the juice of one raw amla added to glass of water daily helps to control greying. It is necessary to dilute it with a glass of water for proper absorption. Amla can also be added to henna powder. However, henna leaves a reddish brown colour on white hair, but it will not colour dark hair.

5) If you wish to colour the hair with henna, soak a handful of dry amla in about 2 to 3 cups water overnight. Next morning, strain the water, but do not throw the water away. Grind the amla. To the henna powder, add the ground amla, 4 teaspoons each lemon juice and coffee, 2 raw eggs, 2 teaspoons oil and enough amla water, mixing into a thick paste. Keep the paste for two to three hours and then apply on the hair, so that the entire head is covered. Keep on for at least two hours and wash off with plain water.

Image source: Shutterstock