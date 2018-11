Many people think that having oral sex may prevent them from getting an HIV/AIDS as there is no penetration involved. While oral sex might be a low-risk sex practice when it comes to contracting HIV, but it should be mistaken as a preventive method. The chances of contracting the viral infection increases if either of the partners giving or receiving oral sex have cuts, sores, lesions in the oral cavity or the genital areas. However, here are few tips that can help prevent a transmission while having oral sex.

Don’t have oral sex if you or your partner has any kind of cuts, sores, lesions in the oral cavity, especially if you know your partner is HIV positive. Here are more questions of HIV and oral sex answered. Avoid giving oral sex to your partner if you are HIV positive and have cuts, sores and lesions in the oral cavity along with bleeding gums. Whether it is a man giving oral to a woman or a woman giving oral to a man there are still chances of getting the infection. Look at your partner’s genitals and if you see there is any kind of lesions like cuts, scrapes, or sores avoid having oral sex with your partner, especially if you have open sores in the mouth area. Do not floss, brush your teeth, or do anything that would create cuts or cause bleeding in your mouth before performing oral sex. One way to reduce chances of having HIV through oral sex is by avoiding to swallow vaginal fluid, cum or pre-cum during oral sex. If you are a man, avoid having oral sex with your woman while she is menstruating, especially if she is HIV positive. Even when she isn’t menstruating, use a cut-open condom to give her oral. If you are a woman, always ensure you ask your man to wear a condom while giving him oral sex. If you are into oral sex then take care of your dental hygiene the chances of getting HIV from oral sex increase if you have bleeding gums, ulcers, cuts, sores, or infections in the mouth.

Image source: Shutterstock