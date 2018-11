‘Sometimes’ ignorance is bliss. Not always. Especially not when it is about your health and life. Do you know that approximately 9.4 million people are not aware that they are infected with the HIV virus? Isn’t is shocking and concerning as well?

Recently, UNAIDS released a report stating that only 27 million people, know their HIV status. And, there is an alarming need to reach the 9.4 million people living with HIV and are not aware of it and the estimated 19.4 million people living with HIV who do not have a suppressed viral load.

The Executive Director of UNAIDS, Dr. Michel Sidibé said that people infected with HIV need access to viral load testing every 12 months to effectively monitor viral load. Further, he quoted as saying “Viral load testing is the gold standard in HIV treatment monitoring. It shows that treatment is working, keeping people alive and well and keeping the virus firmly under control,”

Notably, the access to viral load test is minimal in most parts of the world. It varies from having enough machines to only one. Moreover, one can also not deny that social stigma and discrimination are also acting as a barrier somewhere or the other in the HIV testing. However, one must know access to HIV testing is a basic human right and it must be exercised. Due to the above-mentioned reasons, there is a need to ensure confidentiality in HIV testing and treatment services. Also, it is significant to deploy an optimal mix of HIV testing strategies to reach the population most in need.