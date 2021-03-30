About 38 million people are living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and almost 33 million others have lost their lives due to this blood-borne virus according to the World Health Organization's most recent estimates. While HIV continues to be a major global public health issue better access to effective HIV prevention diagnosis treatment and care has enabled people with the condition to lead longer and healthier lives. As per WHO new HIV infections fell by 39 per cent and HIV-related deaths fell by 51 per cent between 2000 and 2019. During this period as many as 15.3 million lives were