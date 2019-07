37 million people around the world are infected by HIV. However, scientists may soon find a cure for this. © Shutterstock

A cure for the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV virus might be just around the corner. This is good news for almost 37 million people around the world infected with this deadly virus. A new research has raised hopes that a cure for HIV may be found soon. According to researchers from Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), they were able to successfully eliminate the virus from the DNA of infected mice. They combined genome editing technology with a slow-release virus suppression drug to achieve this.

THE NEW TREATMENT

Researchers administered a treatment called LASER ART, or long-acting, slow-effective release antiretroviral therapy, to suppress HIV cells from replicating in a group of infected mice engineered to produce human T cells susceptible to the HIV virus. The drug was modified for a slow release across several weeks. It targeted tissues in the spleen, the bone marrow and the brain where clusters of inactive HIV cells were likely to occur.

To eliminate the remaining infective cells from the subject’s DNA, they employed a gene editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9. This enabled the researchers to ‘clean segments of the genome’ and remove the HIV chromosome.

By slowing its spread with LASER ART and then editing it out completely with CRISPR, researchers were able to successfully eliminate the virus from nine out of 23 mice.

This study proves that HIV can be eliminated. The study is published in Nature Communication.

At present, there is no cure for the HIV virus but antiretroviral therapy treatment can suppress its spread.

KNOW ALL ABOUT THE HIV VIRUS

The HIV virus attacks the immune system, which defends our body against infections and diseases. It leads to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), a life-threatening condition for which there is no cure. The HIV virus destroys a type of white blood cell in the immune system called a T-helper cell and makes copies of itself inside these cells. As the virus destroys more such cells and makes more copies of itself, it gradually weakens a person’s immune system. Without treatment, the immune system takes about 10 to 15 years to completely break down. At this point, a person is totally defenceless against infections and diseases. Even minor infections be deadly at this time.

This virus spreads through infected blood, semen or vaginal fluids. It can also spread due to the use of contaminated needles or unscreened blood. A mother can transmit it to her child during pregnancy, labour or nursing. It can also spread through unprotected vaginal, anal or oral sex.

Symptoms manifest within a few weeks of infection. The first signs are often fever, a sore throat and fatigue. But when the infection leads to full blown AIDS, symptoms include weight loss, fever, night sweat, fatigue and recurrent infections.

SELF-CARE FOR HIV PATIENTS

There is no cure for this condition, but lifelong use of antiretroviral therapy can slow the disease’s progress and prevent complications. Here, we tell you ways to take care of yourself at home if you are infected by this deadly virus.

Educate yourself

Testing positive for HIV can leave you overwhelmed with questions, concerns and fears. Be an informed patient to manage your condition better along with your physician. Read as many journals and articles as you can, on HIV. This will help you dissociate facts from myths about the condition and help you ask the right questions to your doctor.

Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol

An HIV infection weakens your immune system increasing your vulnerability to other ailments. Smoking damages your lungs and other parts of the body and makes it easier for germs to invade your body. Alcohol is bad for the liver. It increases your susceptibility to infections and destroys vitamins in the body.

Avoid other infections

HIV destroys immune cells gradually and throws the immune system out of balance. This makes it difficult for the body to fight off other infections. And, that is why even a minor infection can be fatal for HIV patients. Therefore, the first thing you need to do is to try to keep other infections at bay, or else, your risk of AIDS goes up. So, make sure that you do not skip any of the recommended vaccinations. Also, wash your hands often, avoid sharing your personal belongings or using somebody else’s. Wear rubber gloves before touching any waste.

Eat mindfully

Being an HIV patient, it is extremely important for you to keep your immune system strong. Food plays a crucial role here. Make sure your diet is rich in immunity-boosting foods including orange, lemon, grapefruit, red bell peppers, broccoli, spinach, garlic, yogurt, almonds, green tea, and papaya. Go for whole grains as they are rich in vitamin B and fibre, which reduce your chance of fat deposition, a common side effect of HIV. You need to limit your sugar and salt intake. Talk to your doctor for dietary recommendations for salt and sugar.

Be extra cautious about open wounds

In case you have an open wound or a bruise, clean it properly, apply antibiotic ointment and don’t forget to cover it up. HIV being a blood-borne virus, it can be transmitted from your blood to the blood of another person. If the fluid from an HIV-infected person’s injury comes in contact with the open wound of a person without this virus, then the chances of transmission are very high.

Deal with dermatological issues

An HIV patient is more susceptible to skin diseases caused by viruses. These skin conditions include Kaposi’s sarcoma (a type of cancer that is caused by the herpes virus and occurs on the skin and mucous membranes), molluscum contagiosum (a viral skin infection that results in firm, round, and painless bumps) and shingles (a viral infection that causes painful rashes), among others. In fact, certain dermatological conditions can be the first sign of the presence of HIV in your blood.

Indulge in daily exercise

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has revealed that daily exercise can potentially boost your immune system. The scientists explain that each round of exercise causes a brief increase in immune system activity. This increases the numbers of white blood cells and immunoglobulin in the blood, which reduce a person’s susceptibility to diseases. According to doctors, daily workouts can help you feel better and fight the side-effects of HIV disease and medications.

Take care of your emotional health

Apart from taking a toll on your physical health, HIV infection can affect you psychologically too. Depression is common in HIV positive patients, thanks to the stigma attached with the condition, rejection from society and side effects of the medicines. Talk to your doctor about it so that he may suggest antidepressants. Also, it is very important to talk to your family members and friends for emotional support. Joining a support group (online or offline) will go a long way in keeping you positive through the journey. Consult a psychologist if need be.

(With inputs from TheHealthSite)