Good News For HIV Patients! First Long-Acting Injection For HIV Approved, Patients Would Need Treatment Only For 6 Days

The study would include 1,420 participants who would be divided into three cohorts.

In a breakthrough, a long-acting injection for HIV patients got a green light that will help reduce the time period for the treatment to just 6 days in a year.

In a breakthrough, scientists have developed the first 'long-lasting' treatment for people suffering from HIV. Thousands of HIV patients will soon be able to get the NHS's first "long-acting" injection instead of taking pills every day to keep the infection at bay.

Around 13,000 HIV-positive persons in England will be eligible for the injection through the NHS, which has been hailed as "great news" by organisations who claim it would make treatment more convenient. Many HIV patients can keep their infection at very low levels by taking one to four antiviral tablets every day, allowing them to live a near-normal life.

Know How The Treatment Can Help HIV Patients

People with HIV are currently able to keep the infection at bay by taking antiretroviral medications on a regular basis. The virus is pushed to such a low level in these tablets that it maintains HIV patients strong and healthy and prevents them from passing the illness on to others. Patients who choose the new treatment will receive two injections every one to two months, rather than taking tablets every day.

These medications reduce the number of virus particles in the blood, or viral load, to such a low level that it cannot be detected or transferred between people. However, now that the injection has been approved, many people living with HIV in England will no longer require daily treatment and will be able to receive two shots every two months instead. This means they can cut their treatment days from 365 to six per year, and the injectable reduces the danger of missing crucial virus-control doses.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) stated the two injections, cabotegravir - also known as vocabria - and rilpivirine - also known as Rekambys - can be given to adults who have managed to keep their HIV viral load at a low level with daily antiretroviral drugs. The results of clinical trials demonstrate that cabotegravir with rilpivirine is just as effective as oral antiretrovirals at keeping virus loads low.

Who Will Be Eligible?

According to NICE, approximately 13,000 patients will be eligible for the injection. It will be made available to adults who have managed to keep their HIV viral load at a low level by taking antiretroviral medications on a daily basis. In the UK, there are 103,000 people living with HIV, therefore this will cover 12% of those living with the disease.

This new treatment was announced as the world marks 40 years of the first reported case of the disease. However, treatment has come a long way in terms of advancement. Right now, HIV patients are given drugs to reduce the amount of HIV in their body as part of the treatment and it helps manage the impact within a few months of receiving it first. With this new treatment, England hopes to eliminate HIV transmission by 2030. Experts believe it could become a reality if the country maintains proper funding and routine testing for the virus.