Though anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can’t cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) it is helping people with the condition to live longer and healthier lives. It also reduces the risk of HIV transmission and therefore this treatment is recommended for everyone who has HIV. ART is the combination of several antiretroviral medicines that help suppress HIV replication and reduce viral load. But sometimes these medicines can cause side effects a few of which can be serious. Some studies have found highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) associated with elevated blood pressure or hypertension which is considered a significant cause of morbidity and mortality