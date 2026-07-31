HIV funding falls by $1.5 billion: What it means for your health and HIV prevention

Global HIV funding dropped by $1.5 billion raising concerns over prevention, testing, treatment access and the future of progress in controlling the epidemic worldwide.

HIV Funding Cut.

Over the past 30 years international investment has enabled millions of people to obtain a diagnosis of HIV and receive treatment that allows them to live with the disease. This initiative has led to new HIV infections and AIDS related deaths hitting their lowest in 2019 but that progress is in jeopardy.

A new report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) warns that without increasing HIV funding significant reductions could jeopardise years of progress and will make it more difficult to reach the world's target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

What's the importance of HIV funding?

HIV prevention and treatment require continuous funding to provide free HIV testing, life saving antiretroviral therapy (ART), preventive HIV medications like pre exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), condom distribution, counselling and community health programmes.

According to reports international HIV funding dropped from $8.8 billion in 2024 to $7.3 billion in 2025 resulting in a reduction of over $1.5 billion. In total the low and middle income countries had only $17.6 billion available in 2025 which is less than what was required for sustaining HIV programmes i.e $21.9 billion. Researchers state that the funding gap is already causing medicine supply chain disruptions, limiting prevention services and impacting treatment programmes in multiple countries.

What does this mean for your health?

The fear of HIV funding is a decrease in access to prevention in whih report also revealed several countries have seen a reduction in access to PrEP, HIV testing and condoms due to funding cuts. Between 2024 and 2025 medical services like PrEP coverage decreased by over 50 per cent in Cameroon, Nigeria and Zambia including funding for one of the major condom programmes decreased by 93 per cent.

Healthcare professionals warn that people without prevention tools increase the likelihood of HIV infections. Delayed diagnosis also risks patients beginning treatment later resulting in complications and further spreading the virus.

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The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also notes that children and women will likely suffer the most. As of now 570,200+ children are not receiving ART with only 55 per cent of children with HIV receiving treatment. Women make up 60 per cent of all new HIV infections in sub-Saharan Africa where about 160,000 adolescent girls and young women were newly infected with HIV in 2025.

HIV is preventable and treatable

The report stresses the points that HIV is preventable and treatable but the only possible way to prevent it is by receiving timely care. Based on UNAIDS projections the goals in the 2026 Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS could save 3.2 million new HIV infections and 1.3 million lives from AIDS-related deaths by 2030.

HIV funding is not only about budgets but it's about protecting lives. Any cut in funding may result in less testing and fewer preventive medicines while more people are missing life-saving medicine. Investing in HIV remains one of the best public health interventions for controlling HIV and safeguarding future generations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for HIV prevention, testing, or treatment guidance.