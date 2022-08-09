HIV Cases On The Rise In India: 3 Preventive Measures You Must Take

14 People Test Positive For HIV In Varanasi

14 people in Varanasi have tested positive for HIV after getting a tattoo from a local parlor. Know how this disease spreads and how you can prevent it.

Cases pertaining to HIV is currently on the rise in India. Reports state that almost 14 people have tested positive for HIV in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. These people tested positive after getting a tattoo from a local tattoo parlor. HIV does not just spread through sexual contact. The local tattoo parlor use the same needle for everyone and that is how these people got infected. In India, HIV is one of the most life threatening diseases that even leads to the death of patients. The full form of HIV is Human Immunodeficiency Virus. This virus operates by attacking the immune system of the body. It could lead to the development of diseases like AIDS.

If this virus is not detected at the right time it will reduce the number of T cells in the body. The main function of T cells is to help the body fight diseases. HIV destroys so many of these T cells that the body will not be able to fight off any diseases. The inbuilt immune system of the body gets completely destroyed because of HIV. Because of this, the human body is at a high risk of other kinds of illnesses.

Preventive Measures For HIV

Know how this infection spreads and how you can prevent it.

The most common and frequent mode of transmission is sexual contact. Avoid unprotected sexual intercourse at all cost. Even after taking protection, it is safer if you get tested regularly along with your partner. Multiple sexual partners will increase your risks.

HIV also gets transmitted through blood. Do not get blood transfusion without a proper and prior examination of the source. Also, the spread of HIV through blood becomes possible with the use of syringes and or the equipment that has been already used. Thus, reusing syringes for medication or even razors for personal use should be avoided.

A pregnant mother can also pass HIV to her unborn child. This can take place during the course of pregnancy, during breastfeeding or during delivery. People should be aware of the proper medications that they can avail to keep the child safe.

There are many ways to prevent HIV and reduce the risk of getting infected by being careful while exchanging bodily fluids with a person. Regular testing should be done if you are suspecting a high chance of contracting the infection. Early treatment and diagnosis will also help prevent further transmission. If a person has been exposed to this virus, they should immediately start antiretroviral therapy and regular medication. The ART treatment does not cure HIV but it will help reduce the virus load from a persons body.

