Each year, new advancements are being made in the medical world to handle the HIV/AIDS epidemic. But still, unfortunately, a lot of wrong information is being spread about the condition. It is not easy to live with a HIV-related condition, and rumours and myths only puts extra pressure on patients. Instead of spreading false information, it is better to provide support and help patients in coping with the disease. Here are some of the myths and misconceptions about the HIV virus and the AIDS syndrome.

Myth 1: HIV means death

Fact : According to scholars at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, USA, being infected by the HIV virus meant certain death back in 1996. But now, if the patient goes for regular antiretroviral therapy (ART) and takes the prescribed medications, chances are that the patient would be able to live a fulfilling life.

Myth 2: Symptoms of HIV/AIDS show on the outside

Fact: Symptoms of HIV/AIDS like fever, fatigue, headache and body aches are similar to any other type of infection. So it is not possible to tell if somebody has HIV/AIDS by looking at them. The stereotypical symptoms only last for a few weeks and, through early introduction of antiretroviral medications, they can also be managed.

Myth 3: Straight people can’t get infected with HIV infection

Fact : While is true that homosexual people are more prone to HIV, that does not mean that heterosexual people are completely safe. According to reports coming out of the US, heterosexuals account for more than 24 per cent new cases of HIV.

Myth 4: HIV-positive people can’t have children

Fact : According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA, if a woman takes her medicine daily and goes for ART treatment as prescribed by the doctor then the risk of transmitting HIV to the baby can be as low as 1 per cent. Other than depending on treatment, she can further reduce the chances of transmiting the virus to her baby by choosing a C-section and bottle feeding with formula after birth.

Myth 5 : HIV always means AIDS

Fact : Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is the most advanced stage of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Stages before AIDS are easily treatable. Early treatment of HIV infection can stop the infection from developing into full-blown AIDS.