Hitting The Snooze Button Repeatedly Can Cause Sleep Inertia, Says Experts

Constantly hitting the snooze button disrupts your REM cycle and will leave you feeling tired and groggy in the morning.

The snooze button on our phones serves almost like a sweet intervention. We think that it lets us go back to our slumber for little longer. We keep hitting the button thinking that just few extra minutes of sleep would do good. But, unfortunately experts say that it has the exact opposite impact on our sleep and on our health. Not only does it not lets us complete the full sleep cycle but also can increase anxiety and stress because we are constantly jolted awake before our cycle is complete and deep down we also know that the alarm will rig again.

Do not develop this habit as it is highly injurious to health. It hinders you from getting the full sleep that you need and that will impact your entire day, productivity and energy. Ironically, in the long run, we lose the very sleep we're trying to safeguard through the act of snoozing.

About The Study

According to a new study published in Oxford Academic's journal Sleep, majority of the people which consisted about 57 per cent of then said that they also have the habit of constantly hitting the snooze button. They stated that this has become a habit for them. This could mean that more than half of the population unknowingly engage in a behavior that can only harm them. When we hit the snooze button, we are neither getting the rest and proper sleep that we need nor having a good, fresh morning hour or sometimes even a good day. We cannot win anything through this habit says experts.

As the alarm rings and we hit the snooze button, our body and brain re-enters the REM cycle. The latter part of our sleep during this period is compromised because of REM rapid eye movement cycle of sleep that is a restorative sleep state. So, if we continue to do this, we continue to disrupt the REM sleep routine, says experts.

Hitting The Snooze Button Can Also Cause Sleep Inertia

When we disrupt the REM cycle as we keep pressing snooze on our phone or alarm clock, the alarm inevitably rings again and we wake up again. This process wakes us up in the middle of the cycle and the feelings of fogginess and drowsiness persists for longer than it should. We might even feel disoriented for a few hours. Now we know why we always feel groggy and cranky in the morning when we are supposed to feel fresh.

This habit can also lead to serious sleep related disorders and problems. People could develop the problem of sleep inertia, which is the state of impaired cognitive and sensory-motor performance" that people tend to experience right after waking up. This problem lasts for about 15 minutes to an our right after we wake up before completely our REM cycle. This can severely impact decision making, productivity, energy, ability to function and also our safety.

