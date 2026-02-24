Hina Khan Makes Firni For Iftar: Can Cancer Survivors Safely Eat Sweets After Recovery This Ramadan?

As Hina Khan prepares firni for Iftar, expert explain whether cancer survivors can safely enjoy sweets during Ramadan and how to manage sugar intake wisely.

Popular television actor Hina Khan recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her preparing firni for iftar, reminding fans of the comfort and joy that traditional foods bring during Ramadan. Since most individuals indulge in sweets after fasting throughout the day, this part of her post brings up a healthy discussion as well, particularly to people who had gone through a severe disease such as cancer.

Ramadan 2026: Hina Khan Makes Firni For Iftar

In the case of cancer patients, normal life back would involve consuming favourite food. But following treatment of cancer, there are numerous changes that the body experiences. The processes of chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, as well as long-term medications may impact metabolism, digestion, immunity and the general level of energy. It does not imply that there is nothing wrong in having desserts such as firni, gulab jamun, or kheer; it must be done in moderation.

According to Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director - Surgical Oncology, Aakash Healthcare, "After recovering from cancer, maintaining a balanced diet becomes important, especially when enjoying sweets during celebrations like Iftar. Looking at Hina Khan making firni, moderation and thoughtful choices are essential."

Here are three important things to keep in mind while eating sweets after cancer recovery:

1. Watch Sugar Intake and Portion Size

It is important to have a stable blood sugar level after receiving cancer treatment. Treatment may cause many survivors to experience weight gain, insulin resistance or hormone changes. The foods containing high sugar will result in sudden increase of blood glucose which will then be followed by a drop that will make you feel fatigued and slow.

Rice, milk and sugar are usually used to prepare traditional desserts such as firni. Although they supply energy and comfort, they may be high make-up in calories. Rather than total avoidance of sweets, it is better to limit them. The amount of sugar consumed by humans is often minimal since a small bowl is typically sufficient to load the body.

Less healthy options can be made healthier:

Limit the quantity of added sugar.

Eat natural sweeteners such as dates in low quantities.

Nuts are a good source of protein and healthy fats, which slow sugar absorption.

2. Support Digestive Health

The gut is sometimes affected by the cancer treatments. There are cases when bloating, acidity, constipation or lactose intolerance occurs post therapy. The sweets that are rich and heavy and consumed in excess may aggravate these symptoms.

Firni, the desserts made of milk could be heavy to some people. Should you experience any discomfort when you consume dairy products, you should attempt the following alternatives:

Using lactose-free milk.

Selecting the use of plant-based milk products such as almond milk.

Sharing of smaller portions after a well-balanced meal as opposed to having nothing in the stomach.

Also, please avoid sweets as soon after a very huge iftar meal. Allow the body time to digest. It is also possible to walk a little bit after eating and support digestion and blood sugar levels.

3. Focus on Overall Balanced Nutrition

Although eating festive food is significant emotionally, the recovery of cancer involves taking a lot of nutrients. To restore the body and ensure immunity, the body requires sufficient protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

In case sweets begin to substitute healthy foods or cause weight gain, it will challenge long-term recovery. Research indicates that the chances of cancer recurrence can be minimised by keeping weight and the diet balanced in some instances.

It is also hydrating during Ramadan and beyond. Water consumed before the suhoor and after the iftar is a good way of ensuring that the body takes in sugar more efficiently and does not become dehydrated.

Emotional Health Matters Too

It is not only about nutrition, but food is also culturally and comfortably connected with culture. Even such little pleasures as making firni at home can enhance emotional recovery following extensive and stressful health treatment. This is because mental well-being is a significant factor in general recovery.

The cancer survivor's disease would not be affected by the notion of indulging in sweets during festivities. The aim is equilibrium, not oppression. It can make a difference to listen to your body, eat slowly and be mindful of how you feel after you eat.

Even in the simplest of processes, as in the case of Hina Khan when she made traditional dessert, curing is not only physical, but emotional as well. Having thoughtful decisions and moderation, you can enjoy festivals, sweet delights, and remain healthy in your prolonged years following cancer treatment.

In case you are a cancer survivor, you should always ask your doctor or dietitian to give you personalised dietary requirements particularly those who are diabetic, experience digestive problems or are currently on drugs.

