Highly Virulent Strain Of Dengue Reaches Delhi: Experts Warn It Can Lead To Fatal Haemorrhagic Fever

Highly contagious and most dangerous strain of dengue has reached the national capital. Read to know everything about the strain and tips to stay safe.

Delhi has confirmed the presence of the two most dangerous strains of Dengue in the city Type I and Type II. The first strain can cause fever while the second one being the worst variant can lead to fatal haemorrhagic fever with shock and chills. According to health experts, the Type II strain is worrisome as it can lead to bleeding in the brain which can cause death. "Type I, which causes milder symptoms, is predominant. Only a few samples have tested positive for the Type II strain of Dengue," officials told the media. They further added, "Cases of dengue have been witnessing a sharp rise in Delhi, the capital has recorded 158 total cases, which was 131 last year." Here is a breakdown of the three highly virulent strains of Dengue and their complications:

Type I can cause classic dengue fever along with chills and headaches.

Type II can lead to fatal haemorrhagic fever with shock and chills.

Type III generally causes fever without shock.

Type IV causes fever without shock or profound shock.

Dengue -- Know All About It

Dengue is a vector-borne disease that can spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. Some of the mild symptoms of Dengue are -- fever, headache, rash, muscle pain, nausea or vomiting, joint pain, eye pain, bone pain, etc. According to the experts, dengue fever can typically last for 2-7 days. There is no specific medicine for dengue, however, the mild cases can be treated at home with the help of doctors and some regular medicines.

What Should One Do Stay Safe

To stay safe from Dengue fever or someone who is experiencing mild symptoms of the disease should include a lot of fluids to his/her diet, the individual can also take some paracetamol to bring down the body fever (inform your doctor about this if required), eat a healthy and clean diet.

This comes at a time when the world is battling the deadly coronavirus which is also witnessing a surge in the past few days.