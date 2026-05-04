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Higher cancer risk seen in cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome; experts recommend precautions

The CKM syndrome is a group of related disorders that include heart disease, kidney dysfunction as well as metabolic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes.

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 4, 2026 2:43 PM IST

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Medically Verified By: Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra

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Image credits by: Higher cancer risk seen in CKM syndrome. (Imgae: Pexels)

One of the most prevalent metabolic disorders in millions of people now has a more threatening connection. A new study indicated that individuals with cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome may be at risk of developing cancer 30 per cent more often which makes the interrelatedness of the chronic diseases freshly questionable.

CKM syndrome is associated with an increased risk of cancer

The results of the study reported in the Journal of Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes by the American Heart Association (AHA) point to the fact that CKM syndrome which is traditionally linked to heart and kidney complications can also contribute to cancer development.

The risk according to researchers is not homogenous rather CKM syndrome severity and cancer risk are associated indicating the possibility of individuals in higher stages having to be carefully monitored. The researchers added that the results indicated that CKM staging can be used to determine people who are at a higher risk of cancer and a more comprehensive risk stratification strategy can be adopted than that currently used in cardiovascular outcomes.

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What is CKM syndrome?

The CKM syndrome is a group of related disorders that include heart disease, kidney dysfunction as well as metabolic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes. The condition was first officially acknowledged by the AHA in 2023 but is indicative of the impact these systems have on each other and not an independent action.

The risk factors are high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat as well as chronic kidney disease. What is concerning about these findings is that researchers indicate that a substantial percentage of adults can already possess at least one of the elements of this syndrome usually without even being aware of it.

Severity of the disease increases the risk of cancer

The research examined health records of almost 1.4 million people in a span of a few years and staged based on the number of conditions related to CKM an individual has and their severity.. A definite pattern that was discovered by researchers is as follows:

  • The initial stages (Stage 1 and 2) were characterized by minimal growth in cancer risk
  • The risk was 25 per cent greater in stage 3
  • Stage 4 exhibited to 30% higher risk of cancer

Why does that occur?

Scientists believe that there is a correlation in the biological processes. Both CKM syndrome and cancer are mediated by underlying processes including:

  • Chronic inflammation
  • Insulin resistance
  • Oxidative stress
  • Excess fat accumulation

Such factors may interfere with the normal functioning of the cells and cause an environment in which diseases will develop in the various organs. As one expert put it inflammation can serve as a shared pathogen between metabolic dysfunction and the development of cancer.

It is necessary to mention that the research was an observational one i.e. it does not indicate that CKM syndrome is the direct cause of cancer. But the correlation is great enough to change the way healthcare professionals deal with prevention. Scholars highlight the fact that the key lesson is the intersecting risk factors.

Tips to prevent CKM syndrome

Doctors have lately proposed that prevention of heart attack or kidney failure is not enough to manage CKM syndrome but it should extend to cancer awareness and screening. The main health issue should be the lowering of the cardiovascular risk which consequently can lower the risk of cancer says Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Senior Oncologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

Healthcare professionals also note that genetics cannot be controlled but lifestyle choices are one of the most effective means of prevention. Even minor modifications can help a great deal in decreasing the total risk of diseases:

  • Having a healthy and balanced diet
  • Staying physically active
  • Avoiding cigarettes and reducing alcohol
  • Making sleep and stress management a priority
  • Taking frequent health and cancer check-ups

Even minor changes such as cutting down on processed food or walking more every day can be a significant change. As research evolves one message is clear which is focusing on overall metabolic and cardiovascular health isn't just about preventing a disease but it's about protecting the body as a whole.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.

FAQs

What precautions can help reduce cancer risk in CKM syndrome?

Healthy lifestyle, managing blood sugar and pressure and regular screenings can lower risk.

Who is most at risk of cancer among people with CKM syndrome?

People with obesity, diabetes, hypertension or chronic kidney disease face higher risk.

What is CKM syndrome and how is it linked to higher cancer risk?

It combines heart, kidney and metabolic disorders that can increase cancer risk through chronic inflammation and hormonal imbalance.

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N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe is a Senior Editor at TheHealthsite.Com. She holds a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Patkai Christian College. She is a Health and Lifestyle Journalist who ... Read More