Higher cancer risk seen in cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome; experts recommend precautions

One of the most prevalent metabolic disorders in millions of people now has a more threatening connection. A new study indicated that individuals with cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome may be at risk of developing cancer 30 per cent more often which makes the interrelatedness of the chronic diseases freshly questionable.

CKM syndrome is associated with an increased risk of cancer

The results of the study reported in the Journal of Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes by the American Heart Association (AHA) point to the fact that CKM syndrome which is traditionally linked to heart and kidney complications can also contribute to cancer development.

The risk according to researchers is not homogenous rather CKM syndrome severity and cancer risk are associated indicating the possibility of individuals in higher stages having to be carefully monitored. The researchers added that the results indicated that CKM staging can be used to determine people who are at a higher risk of cancer and a more comprehensive risk stratification strategy can be adopted than that currently used in cardiovascular outcomes.

What is CKM syndrome?

The CKM syndrome is a group of related disorders that include heart disease, kidney dysfunction as well as metabolic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes. The condition was first officially acknowledged by the AHA in 2023 but is indicative of the impact these systems have on each other and not an independent action.

The risk factors are high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat as well as chronic kidney disease. What is concerning about these findings is that researchers indicate that a substantial percentage of adults can already possess at least one of the elements of this syndrome usually without even being aware of it.

CKM Syndrome ARIC Study (n=5,705) Only 0.4% of adults have NO cardio-kidney-metabolic risk factors. Meanwhile 56% are already at Stage 3 (subclinical CVD + high-risk CKD) and 32.6% at Stage 4 (MI, HF, Stroke, AF, PAD). Heart. Kidney. Metabolism. One disease. One strategy. pic.twitter.com/WVAzGNelnX Ahmed Bennis MD (@drbennisahmed) April 30, 2026

Severity of the disease increases the risk of cancer

The research examined health records of almost 1.4 million people in a span of a few years and staged based on the number of conditions related to CKM an individual has and their severity.. A definite pattern that was discovered by researchers is as follows:

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The initial stages (Stage 1 and 2) were characterized by minimal growth in cancer risk

The risk was 25 per cent greater in stage 3

Stage 4 exhibited to 30% higher risk of cancer

CKM staging: -Reflects the typical pathophysiologic progression of CKM syndrome, -Underscores the importance of early detection of CKM-related changes for prevention efforts, -Highlights the stepwise increase in absolute CVD risk at later stages for intensified therapies. 3/6 pic.twitter.com/UxR13Zjv0y Chiadi Ndumele (@ChiadiNdumele) October 19, 2023

Why does that occur?

Scientists believe that there is a correlation in the biological processes. Both CKM syndrome and cancer are mediated by underlying processes including:

Chronic inflammation

Insulin resistance

Oxidative stress

Excess fat accumulation

Such factors may interfere with the normal functioning of the cells and cause an environment in which diseases will develop in the various organs. As one expert put it inflammation can serve as a shared pathogen between metabolic dysfunction and the development of cancer.

It is necessary to mention that the research was an observational one i.e. it does not indicate that CKM syndrome is the direct cause of cancer. But the correlation is great enough to change the way healthcare professionals deal with prevention. Scholars highlight the fact that the key lesson is the intersecting risk factors.

New guidance from the AHA helps to define, assess, and treat cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome. Learn how staging can be used to recognize poor CKM health earlier and make changes to treatment plans to prevent or manage CKM. Read: -> https://t.co/f7yiGnuAgIpic.twitter.com/5Net1Uf9tv Cardi-OH (@CARDI_OH) July 12, 2024

Tips to prevent CKM syndrome

Doctors have lately proposed that prevention of heart attack or kidney failure is not enough to manage CKM syndrome but it should extend to cancer awareness and screening. The main health issue should be the lowering of the cardiovascular risk which consequently can lower the risk of cancer says Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Senior Oncologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

Healthcare professionals also note that genetics cannot be controlled but lifestyle choices are one of the most effective means of prevention. Even minor modifications can help a great deal in decreasing the total risk of diseases:

Having a healthy and balanced diet

Staying physically active

Avoiding cigarettes and reducing alcohol

Making sleep and stress management a priority

Taking frequent health and cancer check-ups

Even minor changes such as cutting down on processed food or walking more every day can be a significant change. As research evolves one message is clear which is focusing on overall metabolic and cardiovascular health isn't just about preventing a disease but it's about protecting the body as a whole.