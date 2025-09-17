Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Are you suffering from a high uric acid problem? Here are the top 7 signs you need to look out for:
Sudden pain in the joints, particularly in the big toe, is the most common and apparent result of high uric acid. This occurs due to deposition of uric acid crystals in the joints, resulting in inflammation. The ache can be spontaneous; there is a high probability it may happen during the night, and the degree of pain may be so severe as to wake you up. Some joints may also become affected over time, like the ankles, knees, elbows, and wrists.
In addition to inflammatory swellings, the painful area can turn bright red, tender and painful to touch. It is the result of an inflammation under the influence of the uric acid crystal accumulation. The joint skin also fluctuates, as red or in danger and appears shiny or strained in an attack.
Prohibitive uric acid may lead to stiffness, and the joints do not easily move around. This could lead to a worsening of this stiffness, and mobility could be compromised in case it is left unchecked. The action of gout can go to the extent of ruining the joint upon repeated attacks.
The swelling is another typical symptom of excess uric acid. The feet and toes, in particular, will be touchy and swollen to the extent of being painful to wear shoes or to walk. This usually happens when one has sat or stood for so long.
Small lumps (tophi) may develop beneath the skin in cases of chronic high uric acid. They are crystals of uric acid that have been hardened and which are experienced in the joints or fingers, ears, or rather the elbows. Though not in all cases painful, tophi represent the obvious indication of high levels of uric acid over time, and they require some medical care.
Kidney stones are also possible due to high levels of uric acid. The stones are formed as a result of crystallisation of uric acid, which is present in the urinary tract. Kidney stones are accompanied by disturbing symptoms such as pain in the back or abdomen, urine with blood, nausea or frequent urges to urinate. When it is not treated, kidney stones might ruin the kidneys.
Even though it is not so precise, high uric acid may bring overall weakness, fatigue, and the sense of discomfort. It occurs since the body is stressed due to inflammation and the kidneys are diligently trying to be able to filter excessive amounts of uric acid.
On noticing the constant joint pain or swelling, it is necessary to see a doctor. Your uric acid can be determined through a simple blood test. The complications, such as gout attacks, kidney issues and deformity of the joints, can be prevented by timely diagnosis and treatment.
Drink water, eat a balanced diet, and avoid purine-rich foods.
Red meat, seafood, alcohol, and sugary drinks raise uric acid.
Yes, excess uric acid can lead to kidney stones and damage.
Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness are common early signs.
