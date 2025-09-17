High Uric Acid Warning Symptoms: 7 Proven Signs Your Uric Acid Levels Are Extremely High

Uric acid is a natural by-product of the body that is broken down through purines, which are substances that are found in certain foodstuffs and are synthesised by our body. Uric acid is usually dissolved in blood, and it gets filtered through the kidneys as urine. However, due to excessive production of uric acid by the body or inability of the kidneys to sufficiently eliminate it, uric acid increases in the blood, which is referred to as hyperuricemia.

The excessive level of uric acid may cause such painful illnesses as gout, kidney stones, and even kidney issues as a chronic illness. Unfortunately, most individuals lack the knowledge that uric acid levels in their bodies are high until they produce severe symptoms. Recognising the early signs can help you take timely action.

7 Proven Signs of High Uric Acid In The Body

Are you suffering from a high uric acid problem? Here are the top 7 signs you need to look out for:

Joint Pain And Swelling

Sudden pain in the joints, particularly in the big toe, is the most common and apparent result of high uric acid. This occurs due to deposition of uric acid crystals in the joints, resulting in inflammation. The ache can be spontaneous; there is a high probability it may happen during the night, and the degree of pain may be so severe as to wake you up. Some joints may also become affected over time, like the ankles, knees, elbows, and wrists.

Redness And Warmth In The Affected Area

In addition to inflammatory swellings, the painful area can turn bright red, tender and painful to touch. It is the result of an inflammation under the influence of the uric acid crystal accumulation. The joint skin also fluctuates, as red or in danger and appears shiny or strained in an attack.

Stiffness In The Joints

Prohibitive uric acid may lead to stiffness, and the joints do not easily move around. This could lead to a worsening of this stiffness, and mobility could be compromised in case it is left unchecked. The action of gout can go to the extent of ruining the joint upon repeated attacks.

Swelling And Tenderness In The Toes Or Feet

The swelling is another typical symptom of excess uric acid. The feet and toes, in particular, will be touchy and swollen to the extent of being painful to wear shoes or to walk. This usually happens when one has sat or stood for so long.

Formation Of Tophi (Uric Acid Crystals)

Small lumps (tophi) may develop beneath the skin in cases of chronic high uric acid. They are crystals of uric acid that have been hardened and which are experienced in the joints or fingers, ears, or rather the elbows. Though not in all cases painful, tophi represent the obvious indication of high levels of uric acid over time, and they require some medical care.

Frequent Kidney Stones

Kidney stones are also possible due to high levels of uric acid. The stones are formed as a result of crystallisation of uric acid, which is present in the urinary tract. Kidney stones are accompanied by disturbing symptoms such as pain in the back or abdomen, urine with blood, nausea or frequent urges to urinate. When it is not treated, kidney stones might ruin the kidneys.

Fatigue And General Discomfort

Even though it is not so precise, high uric acid may bring overall weakness, fatigue, and the sense of discomfort. It occurs since the body is stressed due to inflammation and the kidneys are diligently trying to be able to filter excessive amounts of uric acid.

High Uric Acid: When To See A Doctor?

On noticing the constant joint pain or swelling, it is necessary to see a doctor. Your uric acid can be determined through a simple blood test. The complications, such as gout attacks, kidney issues and deformity of the joints, can be prevented by timely diagnosis and treatment.