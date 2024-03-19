High Uric Acid Symptoms In Men 50s: Top 7 Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Help Lower Uric Acid Levels Naturally Without Medication

Are you diagnosed with high uric acid? Here are the top 7 Ayurvedic herbs that can help you bring down your uric acid levels naturally.

High Uric Acid Symptoms In Men 50s: A by-product of our body's breakdown of specific substances in foods and drinks, namely purines, is uric acid. It's undesirable when these levels surge in our blood, leading to a condition known as hyperuricemia. This condition is commonplace among men in their 50s, which can have numerous adverse health implications. In this article, we explore the top 7 Ayurvedic herbs that have proven effective in naturally lowering high uric acid levels. However, make sure to consult a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to your daily routine or diet.

What Is High Uric Acid In Men?

Distinct symptoms manifest when uric acid levels in the body rise. Frequent joint pain, especially in the big toe, swelling, redness, and tenderness in the affected joint are telltale signs. Alongside these, fatigue, kidney stones, and extreme cases witnessing gout (a type of arthritis marked by sudden, severe joint pain) are often experienced by men in their 50s.

7 Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Help Lower Uric Acid Levels Naturally

Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia)

Known as Guduchi too, Giloy is a potent Ayurvedic herb famous for its anti-inflammatory effects. It efficiently reduces body inflammation and aids in lowering uric acid levels naturally. It can be consumed in juice or powder form and proves to be quite beneficial for men suffering from elevated uric acid levels.

Turmeric, aka Haldi (Curcuma longa)

Ayurvedic medicine cherishes Turmeric for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, aids in minimising uric acid levels and reduces hyperuricemia-related symptoms.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera)

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that assists the body in managing stress and inflammation. It further supports kidney function and helps lower uric acid levels. Men in their 50s can positively incorporate Ashwagandha into their routine.

Punarnava (Boerhavia diffusa)

Being a diuretic herb, Punarnava helps in flushing out toxins, including surplus uric acid. It also aids in maintaining sound kidney function and prevents kidney stones, a common condition associated with high uric acid levels.

Guggul (Commiphora wightii)

Though Guggul is renowned for lowering cholesterol, it also helps manage uric acid levels effectively. By promoting the expulsion of uric acid via kidneys, Guggul can be an essential part of the diet for men seeking to control their uric acid levels.

Neem (Azadirachta indica)

Neem is a potent detoxifier helping purify the blood and eliminate toxins such as excess uric acid. It boasts anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate joint pain and swelling triggered by high uric acid levels.

Triphala - The Power of Three Herbs

Triphala is a mix of three fruits Amalaki (Indian Gooseberry), Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica), and Haritaki (Terminalia chebula). It is prized for its detox and rejuvenation properties. It facilitates digestion, detoxifies the body, and boosts overall kidney function, thus helping in uric acid management.

High Uric Acid Levels In Men Management Tips

Extremely high uric acid levels in men can cause tons of grave health issues if remain unchecked. Worried? We have got some solutions that can help you beat this condition and keep your health protected. Yes, just with some lifestyle changes, a balanced diet, hydration, and staying physically active, one can naturally manage uric acid levels and curtail the risk of associated ailments such as gout. However, before you add the Ayurvedic herbs mentioned above to your daily diet, make sure to consult a doctor or a dietician.