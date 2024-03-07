Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Uric acid symptoms in men: Simply put, uric acid is a byproduct that's left after our body processes certain food and drink components known as purines. Ideally, the uric acid dissolves into the bloodstream and exits our body via urine. But when this equation is out of balance say when the uric acid production shoots up or kidney function slows down it leads to a high accumulation of uric acid in the blood. This can trigger a slew of health problems.
Are you suffering from high uric acid? Look out for these 7 warning signs and symptoms in your legs and feet, especially at night.
Searing pain in the joints, particularly in the legs and feet, is possibly the most glaring sign of High Uric Acid; the pain tends to spike during nighttime.
Puffiness in the legs and feet, leading to discomfort in movement or walking, can be a telltale sign of rising uric acid levels.
Legs and feet feeling unusually warm to the touch may point toward inflammation triggered by excessive uric acid.
If your feet and legs feel sensitive and cause distress when touched, this could be a sign of high uric acid levels.
Uncomfortable pain in the feet and legs can lead to disturbed sleep in individuals with elevated uric acid levels.
Some might experience numbness or 'pins and needles' sensation in their feet and legs due to high uric acid levels.
What causes a sudden spike in your uric acid levels especially at night? Here is a list of 4 contributing factors you must pay attention to:
If you are also diagnosed with excessive levels of uric acid, here are the top 4 ways to manage the condition naturally at home:
High levels of uric acid levels in men can throw their health completely off balance, especially since it can have some severe impact on the legs and feet. The above-mentioned signs and symptoms that may show up in your legs and feet can indicate the onset of this condition. Adopting a nourishing lifestyle, seeking timely medical counsel, and complying with treatment can help men lower uric acid levels and lead a healthier life.
