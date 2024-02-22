High Uric Acid Home Remedies: 7 Ayurvedic Herbs To Naturally Control Uric Acid Levels and Reduce Joint Pain

Are you suffering from high uric acid? Try to add these 7 Ayurvedic herbs to your daily diet and see how they reduces your joint pain induced by high uric acid levels.

How To Reduce Uric Acid: Our bodies produce uric acid as a waste product following the breakdown of items called purines. These purines are present in various foods and drinks. If uric acid levels increase, conditions like painful joints, gout, and even kidney stones can occur. This situation is known as hyperuricemia. Doctors often recommend certain medications to regulate these uric acid levels. However, Ayurveda, India's traditional medicinal system, also offers many effective remedies. In this article, we tell you the top 7 natural remedies to lower uric acid levels and treat gout effectively without any medication.

How To Lower Uric Acid Levels Naturally?

Yes, you can control your uric acid levels naturally at home. How? Scroll down to know the names of the top 7 Ayurvedic herbs that can help you do so.

Triphala

Triphala is an Ayurvedic medicine made from the combination of three fruits; Amalaki (Emblica officinalis), Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica), and Haritaki (Terminalia chebula). Known for its detoxification properties, it helps cleanse our bodies of toxins, including extra uric acid. Triphala is available in powder form or as capsules, and can assist in maintaining healthy uric acid levels.

Giloy

Famed in Ayurveda as Guduchi or Tinospora cordifolia, Giloy is a renowned herb with immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory benefits. It can treat inflammation in joints and enhance joint health. Considering its usefulness in treating gout, it's often prescribed to manage high uric acid levels.

Guggul

Guggul is a powerful herb that is derived from the mukul myrrh tree's resin. It is known for its cholesterol-lowering and anti-inflammatory properties. A sper Ayurveda, adding this herb to the diet can effectively reduce uric acid levels and relieve gout-related joint pain. Do consult with a professional Ayurvedic specialist before taking Guggul as a supplement.

Punarnava

Boerhavia diffusa, known as Punarnava, can increase urine output and reduce joint pain. Its diuretic properties can help expel excess uric acid from the body. Available in various forms like tea, powder, or supplements, it supports kidney functions.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, or Withania somnifera, is a stress-reducing adaptogenic herb widely used for its immune-boosting properties. In addition to overall health benefits, it aids in reducing uric acid levels and inflammation.

Turmeric

Turmeric, aka haldi, is a famous Ayurvedic herb that has been used for centuries to cure diseases. It is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Its active compound, curcumin, is known for curing inflammation in joints and uric acid levels.

Trikatu

Trikatu is a concoction of black pepper or kali mirch, long pepper, and ginger. It is a common Ayurvedic blend that is great for reducing inflammation and providing instant relief from excessive uric acid production. This herbal concoction promotes better digestive health and also enhances metabolism. How to consume it? You can simply mix Trikatu with warm water or honey and drink it.

Disclaimer: Including the above-mentioned Ayurvedic herbs in your daily life can help in controlling uric acid and easing joint pain. However, it is always recommended to discuss with an Ayurvedic expert before making any changes in your diet. Also, making sure to combine these natural therapies with a healthy lifestyle and diet is an effective way to control uric acid levels.