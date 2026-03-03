High Uric Acid And Thyroid Disorder: Can hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism increase gout risk?

Thyroid imbalance may silently affect uric acid levels, increasing the risk of gout and kidney problems. Here's how hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are connected.

Can thyroid imbalance cause increased uric acid?Both thyroid and uric acid problems are rapidly increasing these days. Many people consider them separate diseases, but research shows that thyroid hormone imbalance affects the body's metabolism, which can increase or decrease uric acid levels. If left unchecked, it can lead to arthritis (gout), joint pain, and kidney problems.

What is the relation between thyroid and uric acid?

The thyroid gland regulates the body's metabolism. This hormone affects energy use, protein metabolism, and cell activity.

Hypothyroidism (low thyroid)

Metabolism slows down in case of hypothyroidism. The ability of the kidneys to function is reduced or slowed down. Uric acid excretion is also slowed down due to thyroid. In case of hypothyroidism, uric acid starts accumulating in the blood.

Hyperthyroidism (enlarged thyroid)

In hyperthyroidism, the body produces more thyroid hormone. In hyperthyroidism, the process of protein breakdown in the body accelerates. Purine metabolism increases, leading to increased production of uric acid. Thus, thyroid imbalance can affect uric acid levels in both conditions.

Symptoms of increased uric acid

The following symptoms may appear due to uric acid caused by thyroid.

Joint pain, especially in the big toe Swelling and redness in the body Feeling stiff in the morning Pain while walking Kidney stone problem Frequent urination and burning sensation Hair loss Lack of sleep Skin-related disease

What should be done to prevent uric acid from increasing due to thyroid?

Get your thyroid levels checked regularly - If you have a thyroid problem, get your TSH, T3, and T4 levels tested regularly. Thyroid tests can help monitor uric acid levels regularly and help control it before it rises. Drink 8-10 glasses of water - To avoid high uric acid levels due to thyroid problems, drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water daily. Drinking the right amount of water helps excrete uric acid through urine, reducing pressure on the kidneys. Drinking water also prevents kidney stones caused by uric acid. Eat foods rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C helps lower uric acid. To increase your vitamin C intake, eat amla. Include lemon water, oranges, and guavas. If your normal diet doesn't meet your daily vitamin C needs, you can take a supplement as per your doctor's advice. Low-purine foods - Research published in the National Library of Medicine suggests that low-purine foods help control uric acid. Eating low-purine foods can help control both thyroid and high uric acid levels. To help, include gourd, ridge gourd, tinda, carrots, apples, papaya, oranges, and low-fat dairy products in your diet.

What not to do to prevent uric acid from increasing due to thyroid?

Avoid red meat - Thyroid patients should avoid excessive consumption of red meat and organ meats to avoid high uric acid levels. Meat is high in purines, which increase uric acid levels.

Limit your intake of pulses - To prevent high uric acid levels in thyroid conditions, avoid excessive pulses and protein supplements. Thyroid patients should only consume a high-protein diet under the advice of a doctor.

Avoid sweetened beverages and fructose - Soft drinks and packaged juices can increase uric acid levels. Therefore, these drinks should be avoided.

Conclusion

Thyroid hormone imbalances can increase uric acid levels by affecting the body's metabolism. This problem can be exacerbated by an unhealthy lifestyle, poor water intake, and a high intake of purine-rich foods.

