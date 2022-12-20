High-Grade Versus Low-Grade Fevers: They Can Vary In Time Length And Frequency

The average body temperature is 98.6 degrees F or 37 degrees C and any temperature above this value can be termed a fever

The nature of the fever can tell a lot about the infection one might have encountered. Not all fevers are alike.

A fever can be simply defined as a condition in which your body temperature rises above a normal range. Very often taken as a condition in itself, fever is just a warning system of the body that indicates that the body might be fighting some pathogen or sometimes even stress. Though unpleasant, the fever is usually not something dangerous in itself unless the temperature goes very high or very low. It is an immune response and usually indicates infection of some kind. The nature of the fever can tell a lot about the infection one might have encountered. Not all fevers are alike. They vary in length and frequency. Understanding their nature can make your treatment easy.

The average body temperature is 98.6 degrees F or 37 degrees C and any temperature above this value can be termed a fever. The common body areas from where one could measure temperature are the mouth, armpit and even rectum in case you might be dealing with small children.

Low-grade fever

If you hear carefully, fevers do have a silent language. A low-grade fever means that your body temperature might be slightly elevated than normal. This might be generally between temperatures 98.8 degrees F and 100.3 degrees F. While in most cases, a low-grade fever might be caused due to some bacterial infection and might be not that dangerous, the experts however say that the temperature grade doesn't always predict the severity of the infection. A persistent low-grade fever could also be a sign of chronic life-threatening conditions like HIV or cancer. As per reports, older people are more susceptible to low-grade fevers than younger ones. Other common conditions that might cause this kind of temperature rise are respiratory flu or infections like UTI (urinary tract infection).

The scale can be very different for small children, especially those under the age of one. Even a slight increase in the temperature can indicate serious illness. It is always advisable to take your child to the doctor even if it is a low-grade temperature.

While in most cases, a low-grade fever would typically go away in a few days, if it is persistent and keep coming back for 14 days or more, then it must be taken seriously.

High-grade fever

Any temperature beyond 103 degrees F in an adult body can be taken as high fever. Such fevers must be tackled immediately because they have the potential to cause unnecessary complications. Though very rare but persistent high fevers can cause brain damage and can lead to death. High-grade fevers are very often acute and can be seen in viral infections like for instance, Dengue or sometimes due to some toxins. Sometimes conditions like bleeding inside the brain, heat stroke, sepsis and others can also cause high fevers. They can also have an impact on your cardiovascular health like causing palpitations and rapid breathing.

You may like to read

Frequency and length

The frequency and length of fevers can say a lot about the infection that the body is fighting against. The following are some kinds of fever-

The continuous type usually doesn't go very high in grade and might elevate by a degree or so from the base temperature. It could signify some infection like UTI or respiratory flu. If it is persistent for weeks, then it could be a sign of something serious. Intermittent fever comes in perpetual cycles and might occur after every 24 hours or 48 hours or even 72 hours. They are usually caused by bacterial infections. A sudden high fever could be a signal of some viral conditions like Dengue Remittent fever is much like continuous fever but it might show more fluctuations. They can be related to matters of the heart (inflammation in the heart).