High Cholesterol Symptoms On Face: 7 Warning Signs of Excessive Bad Cholesterol That May Show Up On Your Skin

High Cholesterol Warning Symptoms: These 7 signs of high cholesterol on your skin shouldn't be ignored at any cost. Remember that not taking these symptoms seriously can lead to severe health issues.

Cholesterol, the fatty-waxy substance which is found in the blood is used by the body for making new cells, and hormones. Although it is an essential component that is required by the body to function properly, excessive presence of this substance can put your heart at risk. Yes, you read that right! Too much cholesterol, also known as high cholesterol can cause heart health issues, including a stroke. How to avert these risks? Understand the condition and the various signs and symptoms associated with it.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol You Should Know

Cholesterol is a slick health adversary, often showing its presence in subtle forms. Interestingly, your face can help unmask this intruder. In this article, we are delving into the top 7 conspicuous signs that might indicate the excess of harmful cholesterol and its manifestation on your skin.

Yellowish Patches Around the Eyes

If you're observing yellowish clumps around your eyes, take heed! These, known as xanthelasma, are fat lumps and a public declaration of elevated bad cholesterol.

Formation of Greyish Rings Around Your Eyes

Are you spotting greyish rings around the cornea of your eyes? Known as arcus senilis, these can be blinking warning signs of cholesterol clogging your blood vessels.

Ghostly Pale or Yellowish Hue of Skin

Excessive cholesterol may render a pale or yellowish tinge to your skin. A change in your skin complexion could potentially be pointing at cholesterol messing with your blood circulation and overall skin wellness.

Formations of Skin Tags

Skin tags might look harmless but can hint at deep-rooted health disturbances like high cholesterol. These soft protrusions can appear on your face and body, marking fingerprints of a possible cholesterol disorder.

Uncontrolled Formation of Pimples And Acne

Exorbitant cholesterol levels could be manifesting through skin dilemmas like acne and pimples. The surplus cholesterol can potentially cause inflammation and blocked pores, paving the way for acne and pimple insurgence on your face.

Swollen or Puffiness

Occasionally, your face may look bloated or puffy, which might be a wake-up call from your body about high cholesterol. This inflammation or fluid accumulation comes as a consequence of cholesterol upheaval, underscoring the influence of cholesterol on facial features.

Excessive Dryness and Itchy Skin

If your skin constantly feels like the Sahara Desert, it might be pointing at high cholesterol. Cholesterol discrepancies can negatively impact your skin's hydration status, leading to dry and itchy skin, particularly on the face.

Importance of Understanding Symptoms of High Cholesterol Levels

One of the most important things that you should be doing when trying to control high cholesterol levels, is to understand and spot the signs and symptoms that are associated with this health condition. The above-mentioned signs on the face shouldn't be ignored at any cost. Also, understand that timely countering high cholesterol could mean curtailing associated health risks and upholding overall wellness. So, take charge today!