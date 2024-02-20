Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Let's break down and explore cholesterol, a waxy, fat-like component that is found inside your body's cells. It plays an important role in creating hormones, vitamin D, and elements needed for food digestion. Lipoproteins, which are small packages traveling in your bloodstream, carry cholesterol. We have 'good' cholesterol, known as HDL, and 'bad' cholesterol, referred to as LDL.
Consider LDL cholesterol in your blood, if it increases, it can form plaque in your arteries. This could make it harder for blood to circulate, posing a risk for heart disease, stroke, and heart attacks. High cholesterol is rather common but sometimes, the signs aren't blatant. Interestingly, there could be unusual symptoms appearing on your fingers hinting at high LDL levels.
How to know if your body's cholesterol levels are high? Check out these unusual finger signs.
Keep an eye out for any odd-looking yellowish build-up around your knuckles or finger tendons. They are called xanthomas, they're fatty build-ups that could suggest high cholesterol in your body.
Pain or discomfort in your fingers upon applying pressure. This could stem from the inflammation of blood vessels caused by high cholesterol, impacting the blood supply to your fingers.
Xanthelasma are noticeable yellowish spots, mostly seen on eyelids but could develop on fingers too. Don't neglect these patches; they're a visual warning that your cholesterol levels are high.
Keep track of your nails. Any unusual changes like discoloration, becoming thick, or growing slowly could be intertwined with high cholesterol levels. Catching these signs early could help in monitoring and managing your cholesterol levels.
High LDL level carriers might have an enhanced cold sensitivity in their fingers. This could be down to inadequate circulation due to cholesterol clogging blood vessels.
High cholesterol is common; however, it's crucial to be in the know about any uncommon signs that could hint at high LDL levels showing up on your fingers. Regularly checking your cholesterol levels and staying intuitive to changes in your body can assist in catching high LDL levels early on. If you happen to notice any of these peculiar signs on your fingers or experience any other symptoms related to high cholesterol, make sure to see a healthcare expert for a proper evaluation and guidance on how to keep a healthy cholesterol level.
