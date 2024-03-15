High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men At Night: 7 Unusual Signs of High Bad LDL Cholesterol In Hip And Thigh

High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men: High cholesterol, a frequently encountered medical condition, disturbs the health of countless males globally. If we think of it as a waxy substance that our blood carries to develop healthy cells, it doesn't sound too harmful. But it's not that simple. When there's an overdrive of cholesterol, particularly LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein), the scene becomes grim, and the risk of heart ailment or a stroke looms over. For men, this problematic high cholesterol often sneaks under the radar, more so with signs that turn up at night. Thus, it becomes all the more crucial to recognize the offbeat signs of rising bad LDL cholesterol, majorly noticeable in the legs and feet.

In men, when we want to manage cholesterol naturally and thus prevent the heart from collapsing, we need to ensure that we are aware of all the signs and symptoms that the body may show up when LDL levels are too high. In this article, we look into the top 7 rare and unusual signs of high cholesterol in the legs and feet in men, especially at night.

Acute Pain in Legs

If a man's leg frequently hurts at night, it's one of the typical signs of high cholesterol. Poor blood circulation, due to arterial plaque build-up that limits leg blood flow, can cause this pain.

Unexplained Cramps in the Leg

Men suffering from high bad LDL cholesterol might encounter recurrent leg cramps, primarily in the calves which can significantly discomfort and interfere with a good night's sleep.

Sudden Swelling In Leg and Foot

Swelling in legs and feet could be a pointer toward high cholesterol. Heightened cholesterol levels might induce inflammation, retaining fluid in the lower body, and leading to swelling.

Numbness or Stinging Sensations

Excessive cholesterol might cause nerve damage, leading to numbness or stinging sensations in the legs and feet. This symptom is more evident during the night when the body is at rest.

An Unexplained Muscle Weakness

High bad LDL cholesterol in men can lead to feeling weak in the legs and feet, making standing or walking a struggle over long periods, and interrupting sleep quality at night.

Cold Feet

High cholesterol causing poor circulation might end up causing cold feet, regardless of the comfortable room temperature, signalling underlying circulatory issues.

Sudden Change in Skin Color

The legs and feet showing different skin colours, like a bluish or reddish hue, might indicate a compromised blood flow resulting from high cholesterol levels.

Unusual Symptoms of High Cholesterol in Men's Legs and Feet: What To Know?

Dear men, just keep in mind that high cholesterol can show up through various cryptic signs, particularly in men and specifically during nighttime. Understanding the above-mentioned rare but dangerous signs of high cholesterol is important to protect the body from suffering severe health complications. To control high cholesterol levels at home, make sure to keep a close check on your diet, and workout routine, as well.