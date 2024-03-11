High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men At Night: 7 Unusual Signs of High Bad LDL Cholesterol In Legs And Feet

High Cholesterol Symptoms In Legs and Feet: Here are the top 7 unusual signs of excessive cholesterol that may show up at night.

High cholesterol symptoms in men: High cholesterol is a widespread health issue affecting both genders. But this piece specifically hones in on signs of high cholesterol in men. It's imperative for us to recognize these signs early on, to manage and control this condition timely. Cholesterol What is it? Just think of cholesterol as a waxy, fat-like material residing in your body cells. Your body needs this to make healthy cells, but things go awry when there's too much cholesterol triggering heart ailments and more. There are two main sorts: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL cholesterol, on one hand, famously identified as 'bad' cholesterol, piles up in your artery walls, causing atherosclerosis. On the flip side, you have HDL cholesterol or 'good' cholesterol, whose job it is to get rid of LDL cholesterol from your arteries.

High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men: Signs Visible On Legs and Feet At Night

High cholesterol is prevalent, affecting many people, prominently men. While typical symptoms like chest pain or breathlessness are common knowledge, there are some atypical signs which may appear at night, particularly in the legs and feet. This piece delves into seven lesser-known indicators of high LDL cholesterol in a man's lower extremities.

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)

Excessive cholesterol can result in a rare symptom known as Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) in men. RLS, which causes an irresistible desire to move the legs, intensifies mainly during nighttime. Bad cholesterol exacerbates these symptoms, creating unease and trouble to fall asleep.

Pain and Discomfort In Legs

High LDL cholesterol can cause unexpected leg cramps, mainly nocturnal and disrupting sleep, creating restlessness. It is vital to consult a professional if you encounter recurring cramps, indicative of cholesterol ailments.

Unusually Cold Feet

Even in warm conditions, men with high cholesterol levels may suffer from cold feet due to poor blood circulation caused by cholesterol accumulation. Following a healthy diet and maintaining optimum cholesterol levels can help overcome this condition.

Swelling In Ankles

Swelling in the ankles can be a tell-tale sign of high cholesterol in men. Cholesterol buildup, hinders appropriate blood circulation, leading to water retention and puffy ankles. Drinking plenty of fluids, reducing salt intake, and lifting the legs can aid in decreasing ankle swelling.

Numbness or Tickling Sensation

The unsettling numbness or a tickling sensation, known medically as peripheral neuropathy, is caused by damage to nerves in the legs due to high cholesterol. This discomfort intensifies at night due to diminished blood flow to the legs. A balanced lifestyle and cholesterol management can alleviate this symptom.

Extreme Weakness In Legs And Feet

Men grappling with high cholesterol may often feel a weakening in their legs, leading to difficulty in standing or walking extensively. This can be traced back to poor blood circulation to leg muscles because of cholesterol clogs. Regular strengthening exercises can revive leg fortitude and blood circulation.

Change In Skin Colour

Lastly, an elusive sign of high LDL cholesterol in men can be skin discolouration in the lower extremities. Poor blood flow may cause the skin to look pale or bluish, indicating insufficient nutrients and oxygen reaching the skin. Staying on top of cholesterol levels and seeking medical counsel can help resolve this discolouration.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol In Men At Night

Recognizing the above-mentioned top 7 unusual indicators of high LDL cholesterol in legs and feet is critical for tackling the cholesterol issue early on. Professional medical advice and diagnosis are crucial to avoid future implications and enhance overall health.