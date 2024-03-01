High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men: 7 Warning Signs of High Bad LDL Cholesterol Levels On Nails And Fingers

High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men: 7 Warning Signs of High Bad LDL Cholesterol On Nails And Fingers

Symptoms of High Cholesterol in Men: Are you suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to take a note of these 7 warning signs and symptoms of the condition and make sure to never miss any of them.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol In Men: Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is found in every cell of the body. This essential substance is needed by the body for the production of hormones and essential vitamins (such as vitamin D). Although the body needs it to function well, too much bad cholesterol in the blood can actually turn fatal for the body, especially the heart. Wondering why? Excessive bad cholesterol (LDL Cholesterol) in the blood can lead to the formation of plaques inside the arteries, causing serious heart health complications.

What Is High Cholesterol In Men

High cholesterol, also known as hypercholesterolemia, is a condition that is marked by increased levels of bad cholesterol in the blood. As per experts, it is a common health condition that has taken millions of individuals in its grip worldwide. Compared to females, men who are suffering from high cholesterol can show a separate set of symptoms on their nails, and ignoring this may put your heart health at risk. Understanding the symptoms of high cholesterol in men is crucial for early detection and effective management of this condition. But before we get into the various indications of this condition, let's understand what happens in the body when there is excessive cholesterol in the blood.

High Cholesterol Symptoms On Nails In Men

Cholesterol, while necessary for our bodies to function properly, can have harmful consequences when its levels are too high. For men in particular, it can sometimes be a challenge to notice elevated cholesterol until it has caused significant harm. However, your fingernails and hands can offer some clues.

TRENDING NOW

Yellowish Fingernails

Watch out for any yellow coloration or bumps, also known as xanthomas, forming on your nails - this could be indicative of high cholesterol levels. Xanthomas are manifestations of cholesterol build-up beneath your skin, flagging 'bad' cholesterol levels in your body.

Pale or Unusually Whitish Nails

If you notice your nails turning pale or white, it could be a sign of high cholesterol. This color change can suggest reduced blood circulation, which may signal high cholesterol. Keeping an eye on your nails can give you a window into your overall health.

Thickening of Nails

Heightened cholesterol levels might cause your nails to thicken. Since poor blood circulation often ties up with high cholesterol, it's advisable to monitor changes in the thickness of your nails to detect potential health problems early.

You may like to read

Sluggish Nail Growth

Another potential sign of high cholesterol is when your nails don't grow as quickly as they should. Slower nail growth patterns can be a subtle, yet valuable, clue to underlying health issues.

Changes In Nail Colour

A bluish tinge or dark spots on your nails may also hint at increased cholesterol levels. As these color changes can stem from poor blood circulation, a common side effect of excessive cholesterol, make it a habit to check your nails frequently for any vivid color alterations.

Small Dents On Nail Surface

Small indents, or pits, on your nails, can suggest health problems, including high cholesterol. By tracking your nail's texture, you can identify any potential health concerns early.

Brittle Nails (Easily Breakable Nails)

If your nails are flaky and break easily, it could be an indication that your body is giving up since there is too much bad cholesterol in the blood. This is one of those signs that one may mistake with other health problems. However, brittle nails are not normal, it is happening because your body is fighting with some serious health challenges.

High Cholesterol In Men: How To Manage The Condition?

Dear men, it is vital to note that ignoring the above-mentioned signs and symptoms of high cholesterol that may show up on your nails can lead to serious heart health complications. Are you scared? No need to have that fear, as we have your back! You can reduce your risk of suffering from this life-threatening condition by sticking to a routine of checking your nail health and implementing lifestyle changes and medical treatments when needed, you can avoid high cholesterol's ill effects. Always remember that cherishing your health and consulting a doctor is important as soon as you spot any of these signs and symptoms.